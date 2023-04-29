Arts & Entertainments

Nkechi Blessing Shows Off Her Luxury Penthouse In Miami (Video)

A few hours ago after Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing obtained an American green card, which declared her a citizen of America, the controversial actress has taken to her Instagram page to proudly flaunt her luxury Penthouse.

New Telegraph gathered that the Yoruba movie star is currently in the United States as she keeps her fans updated with her luxury lifestyle.

Showing off the beautiful penthouse in Miami, the 34-year-old actress said the penthouse is on the 49th floor and the view from it is quite beautiful.

“View from the 49th floor of my penthouse in MIAMI”.

