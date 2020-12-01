News

Nkeiru,Benjamin get APC leadership appointments in Abia

Members of the Federal House of Representatives Honourables Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and Benjamin Kalu have been appointed as the Chairpersons of the Abia-North and Bende LGA All Progressives Congress caucus respectively. Their appointments were ratified and announced at separate inaugural meetings of the expanded Abia State APC Caucus held at Camp Neya, Igbere.

 

The decision to appoint Hon. Nkeiruka was reached yesterday following a unanimous agreement of all members present at the inaugural meeting of the caucus presided by the Senate Chief Whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, held at his Camp Neya country home Igbere Abia State.

 

Being the inaugural meeting, the expanded caucus had in attendance current and former members of the State and National Assemblies from Abia- North extraction including Zonal party executives and other party Stakeholders within the zone.

 

Prior to Nkeiruka’s emergence, a motion for her nomination was moved by the state’s party secretary, Mr. Perfect Chinasa Okorie and was seconded by the publicity secretary of the party in Abia-North,Comrade Idika Ebin, this was followed by a unanimous voice vote by other members present in concurrence to Nkeiruka’s nomination and subsequent ratification as the Abia-North APC caucus Chairperson.

 

Rendering her acceptance speech, the Deputy Chief Whip of the Green Chamber expressed her gratitude for her appointment, she specifically thanked Senator Kalu for presenting her for nomination to the caucus, while also giving assurances to work with all members for the party’s fortunes in the entire state.

In a related development,Hon. Nkeiruka’s counterpart and fellow colleague at the green parliament, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, also emerged as the Leader of Bende APC caucus in Abia-North Senatorial zone.

 

The appointment of Kalu who is also the Spokesperson of the House of Representatives was announced at the expanded Abia State APC Caucus meeting at Camp Neya, Igbere, Abia State, by the Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, on Sunday.

