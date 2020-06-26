Nkire calls for return of APC BoT

Amember of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has called for the immediate reconstitution of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party. Nkire, also a member of the Board of Trustees of the APC, made the call in Abuja in the midst of the crises rocking the party at both the national and state levels. The APC chieftain said the absence of an active and functional Board of Trustees was the major reason why most of the minor disagreements turned intractable, adding that “the BoT as the conscience, soul and sanctity of the party, was empowered to intervene and settle all disputes in the party”. He said if APC had an active BoT, chaired by a fomeyr President, Vice- President, National Chairman or a very respectable senior member of the party, the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) and its leadership would not have developed into the tyrants they became. According to him, the founding fathers and foundation members of APC envisaged the emergence of an autocratic NWC and thought it wise to have a Board of Trustees that would “act as arbitrators and mediators in disputes and ensure the enforcement of discipline in accordance with the constitution of the party”.

Like this: Like Loading...