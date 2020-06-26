Nkire calls for return of APC BoT

Amember of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has called for the immediate reconstitution of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party. Nkire, also a member of the Board of Trustees of the APC, made the call in Abuja in the midst of the crises rocking the party at both the national and state levels. The APC chieftain said the absence of an active and functional Board of Trustees was the major reason why most of the minor disagreements turned intractable, adding that “the BoT as the conscience, soul and sanctity of the party, was empowered to intervene and settle all disputes in the party”. He said if APC had an active BoT, chaired by a fomeyr President, Vice- President, National Chairman or a very respectable senior member of the party, the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) and its leadership would not have developed into the tyrants they became. According to him, the founding fathers and foundation members of APC envisaged the emergence of an autocratic NWC and thought it wise to have a Board of Trustees that would “act as arbitrators and mediators in disputes and ensure the enforcement of discipline in accordance with the constitution of the party”.
Related Articles
PTF: Ignorance, scepticism fuelling spread of COVID-19
NCDC: Loss of smell, taste are COVID-19 symptoms The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said that ignorance and scepticism were fuelling non-compliance with established protocols, thereby aiding the spread of the disease. PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the daily PTF briefing yesterday, said that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Doctors’ claim of inadequate PPE incorrect –Minister
Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said that the claim by the striking resident doctors that there was inadequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in hospitals was in correct. The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had, within the week, noted that a major reason for downing tools nationwide was the sorry state of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NERC: Electricity consumers pay N126.14bn in three months
Despite the erratic power supply in Nigeria, electricity consumers paid N126.14 billion as tariff to 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). NERC, in a report, said the amount indicated 69.44 per cent collection efficiency when compared with the third quarter of 2019. It […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)