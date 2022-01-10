Nkire cautions APC on choice of chairman

News Top Stories

Member, All Progressives Congress (APC), National Caucus, Chief Sam Nkire, has cautioned his party members on who they choose as national chairman of the party during the party’s forthcoming National Convention. According to Chief Nkire: “The choice we make for National Chairman of the APC, during the forthcoming National Convention, will make or mar our chances of returning to power in 2023”. Nkire said in a statement in Abuja that: “The chairman that APC needs for the battle in 2023 must be a man or woman nationally known in the country, a strategist, a fighter and a winner”. Continuing, the Abia State born party stalwart added: “The whole world has seen the card of our op-nents, the PDP played in choosing Senator Ayu as its Natural Chairman; it is now left for us to play the joker”. Quoting President Muhammadu Buhari, Nkire said: “The ruling party might lose to our opponents, the Peoples Democratic Party, if we don’t get our acts together by choosing the right man or woman for the job”. The APC chieftain also expressed the opinion that there was no reason why the ruling party should not retain power in the next general elections, if party leaders would heed President Buhari’s advice to carry along the majority of members, in deciding who represents the party at all times.

 

