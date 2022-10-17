Nkire congratulates Ikpeazu at 58

Chairman of the Old Aba People’s Assembly and member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has congratulated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

Nkire said Dr Okezie Ikpeazu deserved to be congratulated not only for turning 58 years old but also for the general, physical and infrastructural face-lift which he has brought about in the state, including Aba metropolis and environs.

In a statement he personally signed, Nkire said he was also confident that the governor would, as much as possible, work hard to meet government obligations to workers and pensioners as well as conclude ongoing projects before the expiration of his tenure.

The APC chieftain said Governor Ikpeazu was no doubt going to leave Abia State better than he met it, and then urged the next government after him, to move quickly to surpass Ikpeazu’s achievements and not bug itself down with “blamegaming and predecessorsmearing.”

He opined that Ikpeazu’s administrationalsodeserved commendationforbeing able to keep Abia State safer than most others in the areas of banditry, kidnapping as well as activities of unknown gunmen, making Abia one of the safest states in the country, if not the safest.

According to Nkire, Old Aba People’s Assembly and a vast majority of the people of the old Aba Division wish Ikpeazu many more years of purposeful and quality contributions to the development of Abia State and Nigeria in general.

