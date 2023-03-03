News Top Stories

Nkire congratulates Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Pioneer caucus leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Sam Nkire, has congratulated the president- elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for making the party proud in the recent presidential contest.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the president Nigeria needs now, when the country is locked in such challenges as insecurity, unemployment and several other seemingly intractable socio-economic agitations,” Nkire said in a statement in Abuja.

The APC stalwart maintained that a president Tinubu could not afford to fail, having tasted the deprivations and dictatorial torture of military governments, adding that, “Tinubu has no choice but to be a good president and a president for all Nigerians.”

Nkire said he was confident that the presidentelect had the requisite experience and passion to run with the baton, which President Muhammadu Buhari has passed onto him, to the desired destination and expectation of all Nigerians. He added that Bola Tinubu had demonstrated capacity and capability to serve in the past and that he saw no reason why Nigerians would not begin to see signs of hope in the first year of his administration.

The elder statesman, however, advised the incoming president to be magnanimous in victory by accommodating both those who voted for him and those who didn’t while dispensing service to the people of Nigeria.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Atiku picks Okowa as running mate

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State Governor, has emerged as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar. Okowa’s nomination was announced and confirmed on Thursday. This follows the conclusion on Wednesday night of a series of meetings between the candidate and the party’s hierarchy on the […]
News

S’West devt commission underway as Akeredolu receives memorandum

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

Adewale Momoh Akure Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday received a memorandum for the establishment of South West Development Commission (SWDC).   The memorandum was presented to the governor by the Chairman of Technical Committee and Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Dr. […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: NNPC raises petrol depot price, marketers to sell at N168-N170/litre

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has increased the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, to N155.17 per litre from N147.67 per litre. The PPMC disclosed this in an internal memo with reference number PPMC/C/MK/003, dated November 11, 2020, and signed by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica