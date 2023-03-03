Nkire congratulates Tinubu

Pioneer caucus leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Sam Nkire, has congratulated the president- elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for making the party proud in the recent presidential contest.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the president Nigeria needs now, when the country is locked in such challenges as insecurity, unemployment and several other seemingly intractable socio-economic agitations,” Nkire said in a statement in Abuja.

The APC stalwart maintained that a president Tinubu could not afford to fail, having tasted the deprivations and dictatorial torture of military governments, adding that, “Tinubu has no choice but to be a good president and a president for all Nigerians.”

Nkire said he was confident that the presidentelect had the requisite experience and passion to run with the baton, which President Muhammadu Buhari has passed onto him, to the desired destination and expectation of all Nigerians. He added that Bola Tinubu had demonstrated capacity and capability to serve in the past and that he saw no reason why Nigerians would not begin to see signs of hope in the first year of his administration.

The elder statesman, however, advised the incoming president to be magnanimous in victory by accommodating both those who voted for him and those who didn’t while dispensing service to the people of Nigeria.

