Nkire denies dumping Abia APC chair

A leader of the All Progressives Congress Caucus in Abia State, Chief Sam Nkire, has debunked the rumours making the rounds that he has joined a faction of the party. Nkire said there was no truth in the said report, adding that he remains a leader in mainstream Abia APC.

However, he maintained that he would continue to seek peace and unity among all interest groups within the party, under the leadership of Chief Donatus Nwankpa, who is the recognised Chairman of the party in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Nkire added: “We leaders must see the need to do everything possible to win the confidence of all aspirants and interest groups, including that of Chief Ikechi Emenike, as according to him, politics is also about inclusiveness.”

He reminded party faithful about the impending battle to take over Government House in Umuahia in 2023, adding that efforts must made to unite all combatants before the showdown.

Nkire said it was important for leaders to de-escalate tensions associated with the conduct of congresses to have a unified party executive to pilot the affairs of the party into the 2023 general election.

He backed the stand of the party leadership that every APC member of Abia origin was free to contest the governorship poll, no matter the zone.

Like this: Like Loading...