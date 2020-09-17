News

Nkire predicts victory for APC in Edo

A member of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has predicted victory for the party in the Saturday governorship election in Edo State. Nkire, who was onetime National Chairman of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), however, said the win might likely be narrow, but adding that “a win is a win.” The APC chieftain also said that all those who believed that Edo State is still a ‘PDP state’, were living in the past, and insisted that the last two governors of the state were APC members. Nkire, however, noted that those who are conversant with the politics of Edo State knew that the only way the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could win was through electoral malpractice, without which the APC was sure to carry the day. “It is a well-known fact that it is not in the character of the ruling APC party to engage in thuggery or ballot-box snatching and therefore, APC guarantees a clean win without fraudulent practices,” he said.

