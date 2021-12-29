News Top Stories

Nkire rejects direct primaries as only option

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former National Chairman of the defunct Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) and now a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has said it is wrong to force political parties to adopt direct primaries as the only method of choosing candidates for elections.

 

Nkire who is a member of the National Caucus of the APC said his rejection of compulsory direct primaries was not only because it was expensive and cumbersome to actualize, but that it subjects the political parties to what he called excessive legislation and control.

 

The APC chieftain cautioned the legislative branch of government against the temptation of taking away the rights of political parties to choose their modus operandi in the course of carrying out their rightful duties, adding, “direct primary should be a matter of choice and not compulsion.”

 

Nkire said as a former national chairman of a political party that once produced two governors, he knew that no reasonable party would want to field a candidate it considered incapable of winning an election, “no matter the force of law.”

 

He expressed confidence that constitutionally-established institutions such as political parties should be able to make wise and justifiable decisions, regarding the candidates they choose for elections or be ready to face the rule of law, if they do otherwise.

 

Nkire, however, commended the National Assembly for choosing and legislating on the transmission of election results electronically, in accordance with the norms in the modern world today.

 

He also commended the judiciary for whipping in line, political parties which flout their own rules and procedures of selecting candidates for elections by handing down impeccable judgments meant to serve as deterrent

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Enugu APC crisis: Youth, women leaders dismiss purported sack of state chair

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Youth leaders in the 17 local government area chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, and Women Leaders at the weekend condemned the recent attempt to sack the state’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye through the back door by some alleged aggrieved members.   This was as they described such action […]
News

Afghanistan: US-Taliban deal hastened Afghan collapse, defence officials say

Posted on Author Reporter

  Top US defence officials have said the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan can be traced back to a deal between the group and the Trump administration. The so-called Doha agreement was signed in February 2020 and set a date for the US to withdraw its troops. Gen Frank McKenzie said the deal had a “really […]
News

DIPLOMATIC SOLDERING: Garlands of merit for retired service chiefs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the nomination of the immediate past service chiefs as non career Ambassardors by president Mohammadu Buhari,critics of retired General Tuku Buratai and his colleagues now have the sails removed from their ships. The appointments have clearly put paid to insinuations of impending trial by International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity,; […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica