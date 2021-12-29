Nkire rejects direct primaries as only option

Former National Chairman of the defunct Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) and now a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has said it is wrong to force political parties to adopt direct primaries as the only method of choosing candidates for elections.

Nkire who is a member of the National Caucus of the APC said his rejection of compulsory direct primaries was not only because it was expensive and cumbersome to actualize, but that it subjects the political parties to what he called excessive legislation and control.

The APC chieftain cautioned the legislative branch of government against the temptation of taking away the rights of political parties to choose their modus operandi in the course of carrying out their rightful duties, adding, “direct primary should be a matter of choice and not compulsion.”

Nkire said as a former national chairman of a political party that once produced two governors, he knew that no reasonable party would want to field a candidate it considered incapable of winning an election, “no matter the force of law.”

He expressed confidence that constitutionally-established institutions such as political parties should be able to make wise and justifiable decisions, regarding the candidates they choose for elections or be ready to face the rule of law, if they do otherwise.

Nkire, however, commended the National Assembly for choosing and legislating on the transmission of election results electronically, in accordance with the norms in the modern world today.

He also commended the judiciary for whipping in line, political parties which flout their own rules and procedures of selecting candidates for elections by handing down impeccable judgments meant to serve as deterrent

