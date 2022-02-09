News Top Stories

Nkire seeks peace in Abia APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Nkire seeks peace in Abia APC

Member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, wants a resolution of the on-going crisis in the Abia State branch of the APC, before the national convention of the party slated for the end of February 2023.

Nkire noted that it would be a tragedy to have a great multitude of members of the party from Abia State excluded from the event which would legitimise party structures from the national, state, local government and wards across the country.

 

 

In a statement he personally signed, the APCm chieftain appealed to the National Caretaker Committee of the party to re-visit the cases of the various states with genuine grievances, including Abia, with a view to accommodating them in the scheme of things.

 

He said as a member of the Board of Trustees, he saw it as a national duty to draw the attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party, “to states where there seems to be uneasy calm,” adding that he would continue to play his role as an arbitrator and mediator in disputes and ensure the enforcement of discipline in accordance with the constitution of the All Progressives Congress.

 

He advised the leadership of the party to do whatever it could to win over most of the aggrieved states, adding, “I am an ardent believer in the supremacy of party, but I also believe that party should maintain the highest standard of morality, discipline and equity at all times.”

Nkire called on other party leaders, members of the Board of Trustees and the national caucus in the various states not to shy away from their role as, “the conscience, the soul and the sanctity of the party, as we match to a more resounding victory in 2023.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Army sacks Sagir Musa, appoints new spokesperson

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

As part of ongoing reorganisation, the Nigerian Army has removed its spokesperson, Brig-Gen. Sagir Musa.   Accordingly, Brig-Gen Mohammed Yerima has been appointed as the new Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR).   Reports indicate that Yerima is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and African Public Relations Association (APRA).   Until […]
News

Nurses petition Buhari over colleagues’ incarceration

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

    Nurses in Nigeria under the banner of University Graduates of Nursing Science Association, UGONSA, yesterday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene over an alleged continuous detention of three of their members for more than one year. T   he nurses are, however, demanding the president’s intervention to free their colleagues. Besides, the […]
News

Anti-open Grazing laws: El-Rufai’s attack, devious, ploy to export banditry to South – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has lashed out at the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai over his stance against the Anti-open Grazing Law within the southern region. While describing El-Rufai’s attack on the Southern governors as an attempt to encourage anarchy, Akeredolu stated that the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica