Nkire seeks peace in Abia APC

Member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, wants a resolution of the on-going crisis in the Abia State branch of the APC, before the national convention of the party slated for the end of February 2023.

Nkire noted that it would be a tragedy to have a great multitude of members of the party from Abia State excluded from the event which would legitimise party structures from the national, state, local government and wards across the country.

In a statement he personally signed, the APCm chieftain appealed to the National Caretaker Committee of the party to re-visit the cases of the various states with genuine grievances, including Abia, with a view to accommodating them in the scheme of things.

He said as a member of the Board of Trustees, he saw it as a national duty to draw the attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party, “to states where there seems to be uneasy calm,” adding that he would continue to play his role as an arbitrator and mediator in disputes and ensure the enforcement of discipline in accordance with the constitution of the All Progressives Congress.

He advised the leadership of the party to do whatever it could to win over most of the aggrieved states, adding, “I am an ardent believer in the supremacy of party, but I also believe that party should maintain the highest standard of morality, discipline and equity at all times.”

Nkire called on other party leaders, members of the Board of Trustees and the national caucus in the various states not to shy away from their role as, “the conscience, the soul and the sanctity of the party, as we match to a more resounding victory in 2023.”

