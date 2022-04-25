News Top Stories

Nkire to Buhari: Restrict consensus to Igboland

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to restrict his choice of a consensus presidential candidate to Igboland. This passionate appeal was contained in a statement he made available to the press in Abuja yesterday, adding that “Igbos are one family, no matter what geographical zones they are found in”. The pioneer leader of the Abia State APC Caucus said discriminating against or excluding Igbos of other zones such as the South-South, would amount to eroding the support-base of the Igbo nation during the 2023 presidential election. According to Chief Nkire: “The only way the Igbos can make appreciable impact in their quest to produce a Nigerian President is to encourage and support Igbos in other geographical zones to join the race, after all, Igbo is Igbo.” Nkire told Buhari that his name would be etched in gold, should he deliver ‘Igbo Presidency’ in addition to the Second Niger Bridge’s project before the expiration of his presidency. The APC chieftain said he had no doubt that despite the world-wide socio-economic challenges ravaging everywhere; the All Progressives Congress would sweep the 2023 general elections, especially in Igboland, given President Muhammadu Buhari’s good gesture to Igbo people

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Buhari’s caution averted many disasters, says Adesina

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that his principal President Muhammadu Buhari, exhibited self-restraint and tolerance during the #ENDSARS protests. Adesina in his article titled: ‘WE HAVE NOT MANY FATHERS’ shared on his Facebook page, commended President Buhari’s fatherly role, noting that these attributes displayed by the president […]
News

We’ll help you transit to constitutional order, Buhari assures Chadian leader

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured the President of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad, Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idris Derby Itno, of his readiness to assist in his plans to transit to democratic rule within 18 months. The President, who also offered to help stabilize the neighbouring country, gave the assurance yesterday at […]
News

PTF: Buhari, Osinbajo, SGF, others to take COVID-19 vaccines on live TV

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari; his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and other prominent government officials would take the first set of COVID-19 vaccine on arrival on live television to drive awareness. Other world leaders have already been inoculated live to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica