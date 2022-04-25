Nkire to Buhari: Restrict consensus to Igboland

A member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to restrict his choice of a consensus presidential candidate to Igboland. This passionate appeal was contained in a statement he made available to the press in Abuja yesterday, adding that “Igbos are one family, no matter what geographical zones they are found in”. The pioneer leader of the Abia State APC Caucus said discriminating against or excluding Igbos of other zones such as the South-South, would amount to eroding the support-base of the Igbo nation during the 2023 presidential election. According to Chief Nkire: “The only way the Igbos can make appreciable impact in their quest to produce a Nigerian President is to encourage and support Igbos in other geographical zones to join the race, after all, Igbo is Igbo.” Nkire told Buhari that his name would be etched in gold, should he deliver ‘Igbo Presidency’ in addition to the Second Niger Bridge’s project before the expiration of his presidency. The APC chieftain said he had no doubt that despite the world-wide socio-economic challenges ravaging everywhere; the All Progressives Congress would sweep the 2023 general elections, especially in Igboland, given President Muhammadu Buhari’s good gesture to Igbo people
Related Articles
#EndSARS: Buhari’s caution averted many disasters, says Adesina
Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that his principal President Muhammadu Buhari, exhibited self-restraint and tolerance during the #ENDSARS protests. Adesina in his article titled: ‘WE HAVE NOT MANY FATHERS’ shared on his Facebook page, commended President Buhari’s fatherly role, noting that these attributes displayed by the president […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
We’ll help you transit to constitutional order, Buhari assures Chadian leader
President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured the President of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad, Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idris Derby Itno, of his readiness to assist in his plans to transit to democratic rule within 18 months. The President, who also offered to help stabilize the neighbouring country, gave the assurance yesterday at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PTF: Buhari, Osinbajo, SGF, others to take COVID-19 vaccines on live TV
The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari; his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and other prominent government officials would take the first set of COVID-19 vaccine on arrival on live television to drive awareness. Other world leaders have already been inoculated live to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)