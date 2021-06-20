Nkiru Anumudu gradually getting her groove back

The late Willie Anumudu, when he is up for discussion, quite a few things readily comes to mind about him.

One of them was his business exploits. He had his hands in automobile business, as well as other businesses.

He knew his onions as far as doing business was concerned and this made him very successful. While his acumen and sound of his success distinguished him in the business world,

Anumudu also didn’t play a second fiddle when it comes to socializing. He mingled freely with his ilk in the upper class of the society, and he was always there to identify with his own during thick and tin.

That explains why he was a regular face at high octanes. Anyone who followed his activities will also readily agree he was so much into his elegant wife,

Nkiru, and that they were an item. Expectedly, however, it was a devastating blow that was dealt on Nkiru when his better half, Willie, died last year after a brief illness.

The devastation she had is better imagine, going by how close the lovers were.

Meanwhile, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the societal giant, Willie, was celebrated as he ought to be, so, during his one year remembrance some weeks back, a service was held in his honor and reception held to host the high and mighty that came to celebrate their departed associate. In the course of the first year that Wille departed, in his honor,

Nkiru put aside toga of a fashionista to mourn her husband. During the period, she wore a particular colour, shaved off her hair and had her movement restricted.

Upon the completion of the one year mourning, Nkiru is observed to have started loosening up and gradually picking up her groove, as a fashion buff and society lady.

As a matter of fact, she’s being sighted at social gatherings wearing her groovy element.

Like this: Like Loading...