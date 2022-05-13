News

N’Korea announces first death from Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

North Korea has confirmed its first death from Covid-19, with state media adding that tens of thousands more are experiencing fever symptoms.

Six people died after suffering a fever with one testing positive for Omicron, state media reported on Friday.

It said 187,000 people with a fever were being “isolated and treated”.

While experts believe the virus has been present in the country for some time, the authorities only announced the first cases on Thursday, reports the BBC.

They said there had been an outbreak of the Omicron variant in the capital, Pyongyang, and announced lockdown measures. They did not give precise case numbers.

But in an update on Friday, the official KCNA news agency reported that the outbreak extended beyond the capital. “A fever whose cause couldn’t be identified spread explosively nationwide from late April,” it said.

Around 350,000 people had shown signs of that fever, it added, without specifying how many had tested positive for Covid.

Analysts suggest the latest figures from state media, including the acknowledgement that the unspecified fever had spread nationwide, may indicate the country is experiencing an outbreak unlike any it has seen so far.

Its population of 25 million is vulnerable due to the lack of a vaccination programme and poor healthcare, experts say.

North Korea rejected offers from the international community to supply millions of AstraZeneca and Chinese-made jabs last year. Instead, it claimed it had controlled Covid by sealing its borders early in January 2020.

The country shares land borders with South Korea and China, which have both battled outbreaks. China is now struggling to contain an Omicron wave with lockdowns in its biggest cities.

On Friday, KCNA reported that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had visited a healthcare centre and “learned about the nationwide spread of Covid-19”.

It described the situation as an “immediate public health crisis”.

These numbers give us the first indication that the virus has spread rapidly around the country, far beyond the capital Pyongyang.

This puts the entire population of 25 million at risk. No-one is vaccinated, many are malnourished, and the health care system is poor.

But the virus itself may not present the biggest danger. The lockdown could have devastating consequences for people.

Food and medicine are already in short supply, thanks to efforts by authorities to keep the virus out – they’ve sealed the country’s borders for more than two years, cutting off virtually all trade.

We don’t know yet how aggressive these lockdowns will be, and whether people will be confined to their homes.

Kim Jong-un wants some work to continue. But it is very possible that the markets, where many earn a living, will be closed. It will also be more difficult for people to move around the country. This in turn will make it even harder for them to get hold of the food and supplies they need to survive.

By publishing these figures today, some say North Korea is showing it might finally be willing to accept outside help.

At a meeting outlining new Covid rules on Thursday, Mr Kim was seen wearing a face mask on television for what was believed to be the first time.

He ordered “maximum emergency” virus controls, which appeared to include orders for local lockdowns and gathering restrictions in workplaces.

There are fears a major outbreak could make it even more difficult for essential supplies to enter the country, worsening food shortages and a faltering economy.

South Korea has said it offered humanitarian aid after Thursday’s announcement, but Pyongyang is yet to respond.

Despite North Korea’s earlier claims that it had “shining success” in keeping out Covid, there have been signs throughout the pandemic of its possible presence in the country, including unconfirmed reports of cases and workers wearing hazmat suits.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

DHQ: We invited Olawunmi for intels sharing

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said the need for intelligence sharing necessitated the invitation of Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd). It disclosed that Olawunmi was invited via a text message, to offer further perspectives on his claims. New Telegraph recalls that Olawunmi had made startling revelations on the raging insurgency in the North East, during an interview session on […]
News

Police: Missing journalist killed by hit-and-run driver

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Force Headquarters (FHQ), Friday, said a missing reporter with Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Tordue Salem, was killed by a hit-and-run driver around the Mabushi general area of Abuja. Presenting the 29-yearold suspect, Itoro Clement, before journalists in Abuja, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said the suspect was apprehended by operatives of the […]
News Top Stories

High Nomination Fees: You’re hypocrites, Ayu tells APC

Posted on Author festus Abuand Onyekachi Eze

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC), for pegging the sale of its presidential nomination form at N100 million, saying, this “casts the ruling All Progressives Congress in the image of rogues and hypocrites”. Apart from the price for the presidential form, the APC also on Wednesday announced […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica