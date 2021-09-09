News

N’Korea: Military parade features hazmat suits, gas masks

North Korea has held a military parade to mark the communist state’s 73rd founding anniversary, but did not display any major ballistic missiles.

State media photos of the night-time parade showed marching soldiers and workers in hazmat suits instead, reports the BBC.

Leader Kim Jong-un, who looked visibly slimmer, was seen among the unmasked crowds hugging children.

North Korea is suffering from food shortages and a deepening economic crisis due to the pandemic.

On Thursday, state media released images of fire trucks, tractors, and fireworks at the parade.

One section of the parade marched in what appeared to be bright red hazmat suits and gas masks, which may be a sign that a special force has been created to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, according to our correspondent.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Kim, according to Chinese state media.

China is North Korea’s staunchest political and economic ally, and North Korea depends on its neighbour for food, fertiliser and fuel.

But trade between the two countries has plummeted since North Korea shut its borders in January 2020 to keep out Covid-19. Separately, Pyongyang also declined three million vaccine doses from China.

As of August 19, North Korea had recorded no cases of Covid-19, the World Health Organidation (WHO) says – though critics say this is unlikely.

Some 37,291 people – including health care workers and those with flu-like illnesses – had been tested and all were found to be negative, the WHO had said in its weekly situation report.

However, Kim has acknowledged that the country was facing a food shortage, amid reports from aid organisations of people starving to death and a teetering economy.

But its nuclear plans have not been curtailed. Last month the UN atomic agency said that the country appeared to have restarted a reactor which could produce plutonium for nuclear weapons, calling it a “deeply troubling” development.

