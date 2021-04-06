Sports

N’Korea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 fears

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

North Korea won’t compete in this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo due to fears over the coronavirus pandemic, officials have said.
The country’s national Olympic Committee decided not to participate in the Games to protect athletes from the “world public health crisis caused by COVID-19,” a website run by the North’s sports ministry said.
It is the first country to drop out of the delayed event – now scheduled to open on July 23 – which has been swamped with problems and organisers scrambling to put in place preventative measures, such as banning international spectators, to ensure the safety of athletes and residents, reports Sky News.
About 80% of Japanese in polls say the Games should be postponed or cancelled due to the  coronavirus pandemic.
The decision is also a blow to those hoping Pyongyang’s participation could help the secretive state build bridges with South Korea and its other regional rivals.
South Korea’s Unification Ministry said it had hoped that the Tokyo Olympics would be a chance to “foster peace and reconciliation” between the two Koreas.
“We regret it could not happen,” it added in a statement.
Japan’s Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa refused to comment, telling reporters she was still confirming details.
It had been hoped the countries might even field a combined Korean team in Japan, as a precursor to a joint bid to host the 2032 games.
The 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea had seemed to offer hope sport could bring the neighbours – who are still technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty – closer together.
North Korea sent 22 athletes to Pyeongchang, along with government officials, performance artists, journalists and a 230-member all-female cheerleader group.
North and South Korean athletes jointly marched under a blue map symbolising a unified Korean Peninsula, while the cheerleaders attracted much attention.
The Koreas also fielded their first combined Olympic team in women’s ice hockey, which drew passionate support from crowds, despite losing all five of its games with a combined score of 28-2.
Among those cheering the team on was Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who told South Korean President Moon Jae-in of her brother’s desire for a summit, a move which helped it initiate diplomacy with South Korea and the United States.
Initially, it seemed progress was made, the leaders of the Korean states meeting at the border and Kim Jong Un later meeting President Donald Trump in Singapore.
But little has happened since and tensions on the Korean Peninsula rose last month when the North resumed missile tests, although both sides said after the launches that they wanted to continue dialogue.
It is hard to be sure how North Korea has coped with COVID-19, because while it has frequently claimed to be coronavirus-free, that seems unlikely, given its poor health infrastructure and a porous border it shares with China, where the outbreak began.
What is clear is that Pyongyang has restricted cross-border traffic, banned tourists and sent diplomats home.
It will be the first time North Korea has missed a Summer Olympics since it boycotted Seoul in 1988 amid the Cold War.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Vardy hat-trick in stunning Leicester win at Man City

Posted on Author Reporter

*Newcastle rescue point against Spurs, Bamford’s late header seals Leeds win A Jamie Vardy hat-trick inspired visitors Leicester to a stunning victory over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Vardy, the first player to score a Premier League treble against Pep Gurdiola’s side since he also did so in December 2016, converted a penalty […]
Sports

EPL: Leeds robbed of point – Bamford

Posted on Author Reporter

  Patrick Bamford felt Leeds were “robbed of a point” after the striker had an equalising goal ruled out in Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The hosts took the lead just after the hour when Adama Traore hit a thunderous effort from distance against the crossbar but the ball rebounded off the back of […]
Sports

Supercharged Falcons look to extend winning streak against Nzalang National

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  African champions Nigeria intend to deploy their rich vein of form to overwhelm Nzalang National of Equatorial Guinea as the group phase of the Turkish Women’s Cup Tournament wounds up on Tuesday.   The 1999 FIFA World Cup quarter finalists pipped Uzbekistan 1-0 on Saturday evening – same scoreline they earned over CSKA Moscow’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica