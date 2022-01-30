News

N’Korea tests biggest missile since 2017

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

North Korea has conducted what is thought to be its biggest missile launch since 2017.

South Korea reported that the launch took place at 07:52 local time on Sunday (22:52 GMT) off North Korea’s east coast, reports the BBC.

Japan, South Korea and the US have all condemned the launch, the seventh test this month.

The UN prohibits North Korea from ballistic and nuclear weapons tests, and has imposed strict sanctions.

But the East Asian state regularly defies the ban, and leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster his country’s defences.

South Korea’s National Security Council said Sunday’s test was an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), which would be the biggest missile tested since November 2017.

Japanese and South Korean officials estimated that the missile reached an altitude of 2,000km (1240 miles) and flew for 30 minutes to a distance of 800km (500 miles). It landed in the Sea of Japan.

The United States called on North Korea to “refrain from further destabilising acts”.

January was already one of the busiest months on record for North Korea’s missile programme, with several short range missiles fired into the sea.

South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, said the latest flurry of tests was reminiscent of the heightened tensions in 2017, when North Korea conducted several nuclear tests and launched its largest missiles, including some that flew over Japan.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, the missile appears to be similar to the Hwasong-12 missile that the North tested in 2017.

In 2018, Kim announced a moratorium on testing nuclear weapons or its longest range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

But the North Korean leader said in 2019 he is no longer bound by the moratorium.

The US imposed more sanctions on North Korea earlier in January, in response to previous missile launches. Talks between the two countries have stalled since US President Joe Biden took office.

The missiles tested earlier this month showed North Korea was developing technology that can defeat the costly and complex missile defence systems that America and Japan have been deploying across this region.

Former South Korean naval commander Professor Kim Dong Yup said: “They want to have a deterrence system that is like a scorpion’s tail.”

“North Korea’s main purpose is not to attack but to defend themselves,” says Professor Kim, adding that the country is trying “to secure a diversified deterrent capability”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari receives briefings from Jonathan on Mali crisis

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has received briefings from former President Goodluck Jonathan on the ongoing political crisis rocking Mali. Jonathan is Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator to the West African country. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by a Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the former President briefed Buhari on the current situation in […]
News

#EndSARS: Ganduje consults with critical stakeholders

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

Determined to ensure that the relative peace being enjoyed in the state is maintained, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has inaugurated a 17-member peace committee in the state.   The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, announced this in a statement issued in the wake of the #EndSARS protests that was hijacked by […]
News Top Stories

Forex: Speculators to lose N100bn as CBN sustains funding for BDCs

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Foreign exchange speculators will lose over N100 billion in the next one month as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sustains massive funding for Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators. President, Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji (Dr.) Aminu Gwadabe, who disclosed this on Friday in Lagos, said the CBN was committed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica