News

N’Korea threatens arms race over US-S’Korea deterrence deal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister has warned that a recent US-South Korean deal will lead to a “more serious danger”.

Kim Yo-jong said North Korea’s nuclear deterrent “should be brought to further perfection”, state media reported.

The US agreed to deploy nuclear-armed submarines to South Korea and involve Seoul in its nuclear planning to counter nuclear threats from the North, reports the BBC.

In return, South Korea agreed to not develop its own nuclear weapons.

The deal – known as the Washington Declaration – was announced this week during President Joe Biden’s talks with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol’s in the American capital .

Referring to the agreement, Ms Kim said: “The more the enemies are dead set on staging nuclear war exercises, and the more nuclear assets they deploy in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula, the stronger the exercise of our right to self-defence will become in direct proportion to them.”

She warned that the move would “only result in making peace and security of North-East Asia and the world be exposed to more serious danger”.

Ms Kim holds a senior position in the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, and is reported to have influence on her brother.

President Biden hailed the deal, saying it would strengthen the allies’ co-operation in deterring a North Korean attack.

President Yoon said the agreement marked an “unprecedented” commitment by the US to deter attacks and protect allies by using nuclear weapons.

China warned against “deliberately stirring up tensions, provoking confrontation and playing up threats”.

Under the deal, the US will make its defence commitments more visible by sending a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in 40 years, along with other assets, including nuclear-capable bombers.

The two sides will also develop a Nuclear Consultative Group to discuss planning issues.

Politicians in Seoul have long been pushing Washington to involve them more in planning for how and when to use nuclear weapons against North Korea.

Concern has been rising on both sides about the nuclear threat posed by North Korea. Pyongyang is developing tactical nuclear weapons that can target South Korea, and refining its long-range weapons that can reach the US mainland.

The US already has a treaty obligation to defend South Korea, and has previously pledged to use nuclear weapons if necessary. But some in South Korea have started to doubt that commitment and call for the country to pursue its own nuclear programme.

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fuel scarcity, subsidy solvable through gas – Aregbesola

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday said the lingering fuel scarcity and costly subsidy being serviced on petroleum products by the Federal Government can be solved if all commercial vehicles in the country run on gas.   While noting that a large chunk of the demand for petrol and diesel would drop if the […]
News

Bayelsa: SDGs seeks partnership with IOCs, others

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Office in Bayelsa State has called on international oil companies, well-meaning organisations and international bodies to partner with her to enable her drive the SDGs in Bayelsa State. The body, however, decried the lack of funding; which it said has hindered it from carrying out its intervention projects and programmes. The […]
News

FG launches database for assets tracing, recovery, mgt

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal Government has launched the Central Database under the Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management Regulations (ARTM), 2019 and the Central Criminal Justice Information System (CCJIS) under the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2017–2011 to assist in the fight against corruption. Unveiling the policy in Abuja, yesterday, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of […]

Leave a Comment