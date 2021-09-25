News

N’Korea willing to talk to S’Korea, US if both drop some sanctions

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

North Korea has said it’s willing to resume talks with South Korea and the United States if both countries drop some of the crippling economic sanctions against it.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a statement Friday offering to resume talks, but only if certain conditions are met. In her statement, Kim Yo Jong mentioned arranging talks to create an official declaration ending the Korean War, reports Newsweek.

Nam Sung-wook, a professor at Korea University in South Korea, said North Korea is attempting to indirectly pressure Seoul into lifting sanctions as South Korea is pushing for officially declaring the war’s end.

“It’s like North Korea saying it would welcome talks on the end-of-the-war declaration if lifting the sanctions can also be discussed,” Nam said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Palace attack: Soun acknowledges Makinde’s N10m gift, forgoes N90m balance

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Following the redemption of N10million out of the N100million, which Governor Seyi Makinde promised the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba. (Dr) Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade, for the repair and rehabilitation of parts of his palace and vehicles destroyed by some hoodlums during the recent #EndSARS protest, the monarch has appreciated the governor, asking him to forget the […]
News

COVID-19 Hackathon: NCC to award winners N9m grant

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro 

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that it has concluded arrangements to award research grants to the tune of N9 million to three deserving Nigerian start-ups with proposals for adaptable digital solutions for containing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.   The commission in a statement released yesterday, said the selection of […]
News

150 hospitalised as diarrhoea claims 35 in Borno

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chairman of Gwoza Local Government Area in Borno State, Prof. Ibrahim Bukar, has announced that about 35 people have died with 150 others hospitalised, following the outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting in Gwoza.   Bukar made this known yesterday in Maiduguri while speaking at an interactive session with stakeholders in border communities, organised by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica