N’Korea willing to talk to S’Korea, US if both drop some sanctions

North Korea has said it’s willing to resume talks with South Korea and the United States if both countries drop some of the crippling economic sanctions against it.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a statement Friday offering to resume talks, but only if certain conditions are met. In her statement, Kim Yo Jong mentioned arranging talks to create an official declaration ending the Korean War, reports Newsweek.

Nam Sung-wook, a professor at Korea University in South Korea, said North Korea is attempting to indirectly pressure Seoul into lifting sanctions as South Korea is pushing for officially declaring the war’s end.

“It’s like North Korea saying it would welcome talks on the end-of-the-war declaration if lifting the sanctions can also be discussed,” Nam said.

