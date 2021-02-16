News

N’Korean hackers tried to steal Pfizer vaccine know-how, lawmaker says

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

South Korea’s intelligence agency has said North Korea attempted to steal information on coronavirus vaccines and treatments by hacking Pfizer Inc, a lawmaker briefed by the agency said on Tuesday.
Digital espionage targeting health bodies, vaccine scientists and drugmakers has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as state-backed hacking groups scramble to secure the latest research and information about the outbreak, reports Reuters.
Ha Tae-keung, an opposition member of the parliamentary intelligence panel, said the pharmaceutical giant was among those hacked in the bid to steal information on vaccines and treatments.
“There were attempts to steal COVID vaccine and treatment technology during cyber attacks and Pfizer was hacked,” he said.
Speaking to reporters after a briefing by the agency, Ha did not elaborate on the timing or success of the attempt, a transcript of his remarks reviewed by Reuters showed.
Ha’s office confirmed his comments but gave no details.
Pfizer’s offices in Asia and South Korea did not have an immediate comment.
Tuesday’s news comes after attempts last year by suspected North Korean hackers to break into the systems of at least nine healthcare firms, such as Johnson & Johnson, Novavax Inc, and AstraZeneca.
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has said it had foiled attempts by its neighbour to hack into South Korean firms developing coronavirus vaccines.
North Korea is often accused of turning to an army of hackers to fill its cash-strapped coffers amid international sanctions that ban most international trade with it.
Health experts have said the North’s hackers may be more interested in selling the stolen data than using it to develop a homegrown vaccine.
North Korea is expected to receive nearly 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine by the first half of this year through the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme.
It has not confirmed any infections, but the NIS had said an outbreak could not be ruled out as the North had trade and people-to-people exchanges with China before closing the border in early 2020.
Leader Kim Jong Un’s wife, Ri Sol Ju, not seen in public for more than a year, is keeping a low profile to avoid infection risks, Ha said, citing the South’s intelligence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Your comments disappointing, Ortom replies Mohammed

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday hit back at his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, who slammed him (Ortom) for poor handling of the farmer-herder clashes which he said had led to loss of lives. Bala had accused Governor Ortom of what he called “starting all these (the herders/ farmer imbroglio) and not accommodating […]
News

Osinbajo: AfCFTA not magic and for growth, prosperity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has warned that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement entered into by Nigeria and some other African countries was not a magic wand for economic growth and prosperity. Osinbajo gave this caution yesterday in his keynote address at the virtual 61st Annual Conference of Nigerian Economic Society (NES) led by […]
News

How Maina stole N14bn pension fund, by witness

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Prosecution Witness, in the ongoing trial of a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, on money laundering charges, Mrs. Rouqayya Ibrahim, yesterday, told the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja how the defendant stole over N14billion from the federal pension account. Testifying as PW-9, Mrs. Ibrahim, said investigations revealed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica