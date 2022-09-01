News Top Stories

NLC advocates 0.5% tax to fund health sector

… to be deducted from people earning N60m

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for the deduction of a “special” 0.5per cent tax from individuals earning a minimum of N60 million to be used as additional funding for the health sector. This was part of the demands by the body in its Memorandum to the Committee on National Healthcare Reform signed by President Ayuba Wabba.

The memorandum, which raised concerns about thehealthindicesanddeficits in government commitment to effective public healthcare, urged the government to implement the Abuja Declaration of at least 15% budgetary allocation to health, gradually starting from 2%. It reads “We demand that the government’s presence in the health sector should be a social responsibility towards its citizens to aim at reducing poverty and inequality. Thus, we recommend a national development reform of the public financial management system aimed at strengthening budget design, allocation, and spending.

“We also demand that the government should increase funding to the health sector to at least 15% in line with Abuja Declaration on Health starting with an annual increment of 2%. The increased funding should specifically target training and skilled personnel development; health information; medicine and technology. More resources can be freed from blocking leakages and corruption in the health sector.

“Given the role of healthcare in increased productivity and income cum poverty alleviation, we demand that additional sources of funding to health should come from special 0.5% tax on individuals who earn a minimum of N60 million annual incomes and 0.1% for business/ corporation that earns a minimum of N1 billion after tax profit. “We need to prioritize health as a core of human capital which affects and is affected by other socio-economic indices. We would therefore need to strengthen program based budget spending and allocation to the health sector to align with national development priorities. “We demand the participation of stakeholders in the health sector including workers to be empowered to engage in budget design, monitoring and evaluation. This process will strengthen transparency, accountability and consequently increase resource efficiency.

“We demand that qualified professional health administrators be selected from across different medical specialties to run tertiary andsecondaryhealthinstitutions in Nigeria. This is the practice in many countries with verifiable results in effective and efficient public health outcomes.”

 

