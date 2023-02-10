NLC: ASCSN hails Ajaero’s emergence as president

…as NECA congratulated new labour leader

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has said that Mr Joe Ajaero, newly elected president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, has the capacity and capability to lead the congress. ASCSN’s President, Mr Tommy Okon, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos following the election of the labour leader. Ajaero, on Wednesday, emerged as the new president of NLC, following its national delegates conference held in Abuja. Ajaero, who was the former deputy president of NLC and sole candidate for the office of the president, emerged as successor to Mr Ayuba Wabba, whose eight-year tenure ended. “Our advice to him is that he should build on the good leadership foundation laid by his predecessors.

“He should ensure synergy between NLC and Trade Union Congress for the interest of the Nigerian workers and the masses. “It is not a time to show superiority at all because the present socioeconomic challenges require collective efforts of the two labour centres to mobilise all affiliates, including opinion leaders in all strata, to address the challenges.

“He should collaborate with the social partners to ensure the passage of the labour bill into an Act to check the unfair labour practices in the land, “ he said. Okon also urged the new NLC president to hold government accountable for the welfare and wellbeing of the workers and masses. He said that the new president should do this, especially at a point where there was public outcry due to policy summersault, especially in the oil and gas, as well as, financial sectors. “He is coming at a time when Nigerian workers are in dire need of purposeful trade union leaderships. I have known him for over three decades.

“I have no doubt in my mind that he will live up to the workers’ expectations, “ Okon said. (NAN) Meanwhile, The Director General of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Mr Wale-Smatt Oyerinde, has congratulated the newly elected President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Joe Ajaero. Oyerinde said that Ajaero’s emergence was a journey worth the wait. Oyerinde said: “As the voice of business in Nigeria and a long-standing partner of organised labour, we congratulate the new leadership of NLC and extend our hands of collaboration and partnership to the new president and the entire team. “Over the years, the social partners, especially NECA and organised labour, have worked together with verifiable achievements and milestones. “We trust that the new leadership will continue on that path of strategic collaboration and partnership.” The NECA boss said that Ajaero was assuming the leadership of the union at a time when the nation was confronted with multi-faceted challenges. He noted that the business environment was unhospitable with employers struggling to remain sustainable. According to him, socioeconomic issues and inherent contradictions in the polity have also conspired to reduce the purchasing power of workers, creating precarious situation. “However, notwithstanding, the issues that we face, we believe that with deepened collaboration and partnership between social partners and other stakeholders, much can be achieved.

