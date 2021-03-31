News

NLC calls off strike action, gives Turkish Airlines ultimatum

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has called off its strike to ground Turkish Airlines yesterday over the violation of workers’ rights. The organised labour had vowed to picket the airline on March 30, 2021, adding that the mass action would commence in Lagos and Abuja airport toll gates in a letter to the General Manager of the foreign carrier.

The NLC demobilised the protest after they received orders from the President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, not to go on with the strike action. This was after several labour leaders from other allied unions converged at the Lagos Airport in hopes to seek reversal of the sack of trade union leaders working in Turkish Airlines.

Chairperson, NLC Lagos State Council, Sessi Agnes Funmi, told our correspondent in an interview that workers demobilised after the airline sought to dialogue with the labour union. She said: “Ayuba Wabba was to lead the picketing in Abuja while I was to lead the picketing in Lagos. But late yesterday night, the company called that they want us to sit down and dialogue with them.

