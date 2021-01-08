News

NLC celebrates pioneer president, Sunmonu at 80

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has joined millions of Nigerian workers to celebrate the achievements of its pioneer President, Comrade Hassan Adebayo Sunmonu, who clocked 80 years old. A statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja by the current NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, also felicitated with Sunmonu’s twin brother and wife, whose birthday fell on the same date.

Listing Sunmonu’s many achievements in his years of activism, the NLC noted that he was a former General Secretary of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) and the annual May Day celebration was recognised as a national holiday during his tenure as NLC President.

The statement reads in part: “Comrade Hassan Adebayo Sunmonu grew up to embrace a career in activism. As a final year student of the Yaba College of Technology, Comrade Hassan Sunmonu was elected the President of the College’s Student Union Government and also became an executive member of the National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS).”

