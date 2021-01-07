Business

NLC celebrates pioneer president, Sunmonu at 80

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has joined millions of Nigerian workers to celebrate the achievements of its pioneer President, Comrade Hassan Adebayo Sunmonu, who clocked 80 years old.
A statement signed and made available to news men in Abuja by current President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, also felicitated with Sunmonu’s twin brother and wife whose birthday fall on same date.
Listing Sunmonu’s many achievements in his years of activism, the NLC noted that he was a former General Secretary of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) and the annual May day workers day celebration was recognised as a national holiday during his tenure as NLC President.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN: FG’s deficits, others may undermine Nigeria’s COVID-19 response

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Fiscal and monetary policy measures introduced by the country’s authorities to tackle the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, may be weakened by the Federal Government’s deficits, underutilization in the labour market and inflationary pressures, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank stated this in, “Monetary, credit, foreign trade and exchange […]
Business

NSE advances with N94bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The bulls maintained grip on market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the second trading session following gains recorded majorly by blue chip stocks as investors positioned to leverage on undervalued stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.74 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following […]
Business

Airtel Nigeria bags two awards

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been recognised for its efforts in storytelling and PR innovation at the 5th edition of the Lagos Public Relations and Industry Gala (LaPRIGA), a prominent communications industry event at the instance of the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations. The Corporate Communications department of Airtel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica