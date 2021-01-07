NLC celebrates pioneer president, Sunmonu at 80

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has joined millions of Nigerian workers to celebrate the achievements of its pioneer President, Comrade Hassan Adebayo Sunmonu, who clocked 80 years old.

A statement signed and made available to news men in Abuja by current President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, also felicitated with Sunmonu’s twin brother and wife whose birthday fall on same date.

Listing Sunmonu’s many achievements in his years of activism, the NLC noted that he was a former General Secretary of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) and the annual May day workers day celebration was recognised as a national holiday during his tenure as NLC President.

