NLC condemns El-Rufai’s threat to use judicial panel of inquiry

As the fallout between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, continues to deepen, the NLC has said there was no place in Nigerian laws for an intervention of a Judicial Panel of Inquiry into a strictly industrial relations matter.

A statement signed by President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, yesterday in Abuja, described the threat by the governor to use a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to address the ongoing dispute as puerile, outrageous and provocative. He said: “The threat by a supposed civilian government to use a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to address a pure industrial dispute is totally unprecedented in our history as a country. “This novel descent into the lower crevices of authoritarianism, despotism and tyranny exposes the true colours of the Governor of Kaduna State – Mr. Nasir El-Rufai as an anti-democrat. “It is curious how Mr. Nasir El-Rufai forgets that in trying to fulfil his well nursed fantasy of nailing labour leaders at all cost, he has accepted the burden of being both an accuser and Judge in his own matter.

