News

NLC condemns naira, fuel scarcity

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to take decisive action to address the scarcity of the newly designed naira notes within the shortest time possible, to prevent the ongoing crisis in the country from degenerating any further.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who spoke at the ongoing 13th NLC National Delegates Conference on Tuesday in Abuja, condemned the current situation in the country which also includes the scarcity of petrol which he regretted has thrown many Nigerians into excruciating pain and suffering.

He said: “Many Nigerians and workers have been pushed to the wall owing to the chaotic situation in our banks and filling stations, where Nigerians are queuing up endlessly to assess new currency notes and PMS. This is not acceptable, and is condemned.

“We have more than enough to address those two issues. First, we’re a major oil producing country but unfortunately the only country in the world that is a member of OPEC that still depends on importation.

“Secondly, we don’t understand the rationale that you lodge your money in your bank accounts, yet you are limited from withdrawing what you want to use.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG, Makinde, Adesina, laud setting up N300 bn sugar plantations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, and the Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) , Mr. Zacch Adedeji, have lauded the establishment of a N300 billion sugarcane plantation, stating that it will tackle poverty and check unemployment. The trio at the ground breaking of the Brent […]
News Top Stories

Malami: NASS lacks power to summon President

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Chukwu David

Omo-Agege backs AGF as Ozekhome, Ojaomo kick The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has declared that the National Assembly lacks the power to summon President Muhammadu Buhari to address the House of Representatives on the spate of insecurity in the country. Buhari had earlier stated that he would […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: No going back on Odua nation –Igboho

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

A Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has stated that there is no going back on the agitation for Odua nation.   Igboho, who has been moving across South-West states in the quest for the actualization of Yoruba nation, emphasized that election will not be held in Nigeria come 2023.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica