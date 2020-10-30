NLC demands payment of health workers’ salary arrears

All pending issues revolving around health workers’ salaries, especially the twomonth arrears owed them from 2018 and conclusion of negotiations on salary adjustment must be addressed. President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, made the call at the 2020 Global Day of Action on Care with the theme: ‘Invest in Care Now,’ yesterday in Abuja. Wabba decried the “unfair treatment” health workers have been subjected to over the years, besides the neglect of the sector, leading to mass exodus of health workers to other countries.

He urged government at all levels to pay more than keen attention to the health sector, bearing in mind the serious risks health workers face daily, exposing themselves, family and friends to diseases and infections due to inadequate and inappropriate safety gears as well as decent pay commensurate with the work they do.

His words: “I call on the Federal Government to pay the two months’ salaries owed health workers arising from an industrial dispute in 2018. The recent seven-day warning strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to resolve the outstanding issues is yet to receive the attention of government and a social dialogue meeting on this matter is yet to be convened. “We also demand a quick conclusion on negotiations on salary adjustment for JOHESU members in line with alternative dispute resolution processes of National Industrial Court of Nigeria, which all parties involved in the negotiation were subjected to.”

Wabba, who advised government to gear up for massive investment in the health sector, noted that the COVID-19 outbreak fully exposed several countries, including Nigeria, as not having invested enough in health care institutions, thereby putting everyone, both rich and poor, at high risks. “Essential workers, as they are often called at crisis times, do not have the necessary personal protective equipment to work with, especially before the outbreak of COVID-19.

Government waited for the scourge before it woke up to the reality of the decadence in our health care sector. Even now, enough has not been done to properly equip the sector and properly kit health workers across the country. “With the massive resources at our government’s disposal, Nigeria can afford to build and effectively equip some of the best hospitals in the world, with global best practices and personnel. But successive governments failed to take health care as a top priority beyond mere policy statements,” he said.

Wabba further called for establishment of standard day care centres to enable female health care workers concentrate at work, paid medical leave that includes their immediate families to curb spread of airborne diseases at workplaces.

He further advocated full membership of trade unions by all health workers, including those in private facilities. According to him, “this will give them coverage to demand their rights and enable unions monitor safety standards at the care centres or hospitals. This will form part of our campaign in support of health care workers across the country in both the public and private sectors.”

