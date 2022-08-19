News

NLC demands prompt release of activist, Effiong

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded the immediate release of a lawyer and activist, Inibehe Effiong, who was sentenced to one month imprisonment for contempt of court in a case of defamation brought against him by the Akwa Ibom State governor before Justice Ekaette Obot, the Chief Judge of the state. A statement by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, yesterday in Abuja, demanded that Justice Obot should not only reverse her earlier ruling to free Effiong, but that she should recuse herself from presiding over the case any further. According to Wabba, the NLC was curious that Effiong’s lawful request for the order of the court proceedings that sentenced him be released to him was denied more than twenty days after he had filed for the release, and a journalist who covered the proceedings the day Effiong was sentenced was also harassed by Justice Obot, who had his recording device confiscated and the contents deleted.

 

