NLC demands reinstatement of 175  sacked Chevron workers 

…condemns sack via WhatsApp

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has given the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited, seven days to reinstate the 175 workers sacked from its different operation stations across the country, or risk an industrial action.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who condemned the transmission of the sack notice via WhatsApp messages by service contractors on behalf of the company, also demanded a public apology to the sacked staff for such an inhumane treatment.

Wabba, who disclosed that many Nigerian workers have been relieved of their jobs for insisting on exercising their rights to join trade unions of their choice in line with extant laws, expressed shock that Chevron, a supposedly global brand, would “descend into the gutters of unfair, callous and barbaric treatment of its workers.”

Congress in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, said it was certain Chevron would never attempt to infringe on the labour laws of the United States of America where its headquarters was located, nor exercise the kind of cruel, under-hand and servile treatment it metes out to Nigerians to its staff in the United States or European countries where it maintains operations.

