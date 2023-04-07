News

NLC demands review of court ruling suspending Abure, others

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for immediate review of a court order suspending Messrs Julius Abure, Alhaji Farouk Ibrahim, Clement Ojukwu and Opara from their positions as national chairman, national secretary, national treasurer and the publicity secretary of the Labour Party respectively. A High Court in Abuja had suspended and ordered the aforementioned persons from parading themselves as officials of the Labour Party.

However, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the court order was suspicious and was aimed at ensuring that the party does not ‘reclaim’ its victory at the presidential poll, which was held in February this year.

He said: “We are alarmed by the decision of Justice Hamza Muazu of the high court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja via an ex partemotiontosuspendfrom office the National Chairman, the National Secretary, National Treasurer and the Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Messrs Julius Abure, Alhaji Farouk Ibrahim, Clement Ojukwu and Opara, respectively on an unfounded/ unproven and highly speculative and malicious allegations of corruption, perjury and forgery by elements whose interest in the party could best be described as doubtful or dubious.”

