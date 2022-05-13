Metro & Crime

NLC: Hunger in Rivers as Wike turn father Christmas to other states

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has criticised the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for adorning the “robe of Father Christmas” in other states, while pensioners and workers in the state were confronted with hunger, following their witheld salaries and pensions by his government.

The NLC, in a letter addressed to Governor Wike and signed by it’s President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, regretted that the state government has reneged on the commitments it reached in a Collective Bargaining Agreement with Rivers State workers and pensioners two years ago.

The letter, sighted by newsmen on Friday in Abuja, stated that the Rivers government had promised to address the following issues: non-promotion of civil servants eligible for promotion since 2012; non-payment of salaries arrears to civil servants not paid February and March 2016 salaries due to the aborted 2016 biometric verification; non-harmonization of Pension for state retirees.

Others were: non-payment of pension arrears, gratuities and death benefits to retirees in Rivers thus exposing them to unimaginable pains and trauma; non-implementation of pension incremental rates; and non-implementation of annual salary increment for state workers.

But two years after nothing has been implemented

 

Our Reporters

