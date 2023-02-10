News

NLC: I look forward to working with you, Atiku tells Ajaero

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed optimism that he would work with the newly elected president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, if he is expected president on February 25. Atiku in a congratulatory message by his Media Adviser Mazi Paul Ibe, to Ajaero, described the NLC president as “a consummate unionist,” noting that it is clear that his tenure would engender good tidings for the Nigerian workers.

He said: “If and when I am elected as president of Nigeria in the upcoming election. “I shall work harmoniously with the NLC in order to ensure that the Nigerian workers and people have the sweetest moment ever, in our mission to recover Nigeria. “The NLC shall be a partner in progress in this direction and it is my hope that from the moment the elections are over and if I enjoy the popular mandate of Nigerians, the NLC shall play a crucial role in our administration efforts to put succor in the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NEITI tasks oil firms on CSR, warns against corruption

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says Nigeria risks suspension if Board is not constituted Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji, has called on companies in the oil and mining industry to pay more attention to expanding their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes to the citizenry. Speaking at a two day capacity building workshop organised for […]
News

Bitget Becomes The First CEX To Launch Copy Trading In The Spot Market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Leading crypto derivatives exchange Bitget announces to be the first exchange to launch copy trading in the spot market. As the first exchange for offering copy trading for derivatives in 2020, Bitget has honed its highly liquid, highly innovative flagship product, One-Click Copy Trade, to deliver a similarly intuitive experience for spot traders in […]
News Top Stories

Tinubu: Private sector catalyst for national devt, economic growth

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is scheduled to meet with business and organised private sector leaders in Lagos today. According to a statement yesterday by the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Director, Media and PublicityBayoOnanuga, the meeting will afford the economic players and leaders of thought in the private sector […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica