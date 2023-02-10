NLC: I look forward to working with you, Atiku tells Ajaero

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed optimism that he would work with the newly elected president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, if he is expected president on February 25. Atiku in a congratulatory message by his Media Adviser Mazi Paul Ibe, to Ajaero, described the NLC president as “a consummate unionist,” noting that it is clear that his tenure would engender good tidings for the Nigerian workers.

He said: “If and when I am elected as president of Nigeria in the upcoming election. “I shall work harmoniously with the NLC in order to ensure that the Nigerian workers and people have the sweetest moment ever, in our mission to recover Nigeria. “The NLC shall be a partner in progress in this direction and it is my hope that from the moment the elections are over and if I enjoy the popular mandate of Nigerians, the NLC shall play a crucial role in our administration efforts to put succor in the country.”

