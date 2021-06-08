Metro & Crime

NLC in Nasarawa reject partial implementation of N30,000 new minimum wage

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Comment(0)

The Nasarawa State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has kicked against the partial implementation of the N30, 000 new national minimum wage in the state.
The Account-General of the state, Mr. Zakka Yakubu, recently announced the commencement of the payment of the new minimium wage in the state, but only civil servants on grade level 1-6 will enjoy it with effect from June
Chairman of the NLC in Nasarawa State, Comrade Yusuf Iya, in a the state stated this in an interview with the newsmen Tuesday, said the body would not accept the partial implementation of the new national minimum wage by the state government.
He said that the union has observed that the government only wants to implement the minimum wage for workers in grade levels 1-6 without the corresponding consequential adjustments for other category of civil servants on other grade levels in the state.

