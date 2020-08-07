News

NLC issues ultimatum, set to ground Air Peace, Bristow over sack of 170 workers

*Airlines’ actions wicked, callous – Waba

 

Wole Shadare

 

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned and rejected the recent sack of 69 pilots by Air Peace, 100 pilots by Bristow Helicopters and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) executives working with Turkish Air.

A statement made available to New Telegraph and signed by NLC President, Ayuba Waba described the sack by the airlines as ‘highly insensitive, callous and unjust’.

The NLC called on the management of Turkish Air, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters to reinstate all the sacked workers within two weeks.

He noted that as agreed between labour and employers’ association, social dialogue should be used to resolve industrial concerns instead of the current resort to unilateralism.

“We will not hesitate to mobilize the weight of the entire Nigerian workforce to the premises of Turkish Air, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters if our demands are not met,” he said.

He stated that it was very traumatic for workers who are still reeling from psychological and socio-economic difficulties imposed by the recent lockdown measures.

His words: “The sack of Air Turkish, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters workers is highly insensitive, callous, and unjust. The unilateral sack of executive members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) working with Turkish Airline is particularly distressing.

“These workers were sacked for fighting for the rights of Nigerian workers in Turkish Air. This is very reprehensible. We wish to remind Turkish Air that unionized workers cannot be punished or sacked for participating in trade union activities.

“This action is aimed at frustrating unionization in Turkish Air and to enslave Nigerians working with Turkish Air. The anti- labour practices in Turkish Air constitute fundamental infractions on our Constitution and labour laws and a gross disrespect to Nigeria.”

He emphasized that section 40 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution guarantees freedom of association including the right to join and participate in the activities of trade unions.

