NLC/KADUNA FACE-OFF: El-Rufai draws battle lines, declares Wabba wanted

…compares Labour to bandits, sacks nurses below level 14

The Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai yesterday declared the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba wanted for what he called economic sabotage over the ongoing strike in the state. El-Rufai said Wabba and his alies will be arrested and charged for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act (Penal Code) of the state. This is coming as the state government also announced that nurses below grade level 14 in the state have been sacked for joining the ‘illegal’ strike.

The governor also said the members of the NLC were behaving like bandits who have been killing and kidnapping residents and travellers across the state. Meanwhile Wabba dared Governor Mallam Nasir El- Rufai to arrest him. Wabba, who led the protest on the second day of the five-day warning strike declared by the union in Kaduna, told newsmen that the action is not about him but about the workers in the state. But Governor El-Rufai, in a tweet earlier on Tuesday, said: “Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act.

“Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward!” The governor had tweeted. Also addressing some newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday, El-Rufai insisted that: “They (Labour) engaged in economic sabotage and that is an offense under the Miscellaneous Offences Act, we want him (Wabba) and we will bring him to justice. We are looking for him, anyone that sees him should report to the nearest Police station or report to us. He would be prosecuted for economic sabotage. There is no ground for compromise, they have used their last ultimate weapon it will not change anything, we would not change our position,” the governor said.

But at about the same time the governor declared the labour leader wanted he was leading the congress members and other union leaders in a protest in the metropolis. Comrade Ayuba who declared that he dared Governor El-Rufai to arrest also noted that there was no retreat no surrender.

The protest on day two started from the NLC Secretariat at Golf Course Road, not too far from the state secretariat, all the way, through Independence Way and Muhammadu Buhari Way to NEPA Roundabout on the popular Ahmadu Bello Way. Meanwhile, while Wabba was addressing the workers who were in their numbers joined by other passers-by armed thugs wielding dangerous including matchets and sticks numbering over 50 descended on the workers.

The thugs first arrived the area in two buses and one tricycle, (Keke) throwing stones at the protesters. They later came back on foot and started attacking the protesters with sticks and machetes, a development that led some of the workers to take to their heels. The police and other security personnel guarding the protesters were, however, able to repel the thugs with tear gas before some of the workers also regrouped and attacked the thugs. There after the protesters were told to retreat to their secretariat to prevent further breakdown of law and order. But speaking earlier, Comrade Wabba said he was daring Governor Nasir El-Rufai to arrest him.

Wabba said, the protest was not about him, but about the welfare of the generality of the workers. “So, we are here and waiting for them,” he declared However, a statement by El-Rufai made available to newsmen said the state government “will not tolerate criminal acts disguised as industrial action”.

The government also said it has sacked all nurses in the Kaduna State Civil service below Grade level 14, adding that the nurses have been referred to the state’s Ministry of Justice for prosecution. El-Rufai said their offence is joining the strike and disconnecting “oxygen from a two-day-old baby in an incubator on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, when they joined the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) strike.”

