NLC/Kaduna faceoff: FG begs for ceasefire

The Federal Government has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Kaduna State Government to immediately cease fire and allow peace to reign. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris , who made the appeal yesterday in Abuja also appealed all workers on essential duties including doctors and nurses not to join in the ongoing strike in the state. He also appealed to workers not to tamper with electrical or water installations, noting that credible information following a complaints by the Minster of Power, states that workers have threatened to trigger a nation-wide blackout by interfering or switching off the national grid. The statement reads in part: “We are not unaware of what is going on in Kaduna State . It is a labour issue which has snowballed into a national strike and picketing by the two labour centres and affiliate unions . “We hope and also pray the Kaduna state Governor not to escalate matters to such a level where it becomes uncontrollable

