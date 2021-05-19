News

NLC/Kaduna faceoff: We’ll Initiate action as needs demand, ITUC-Africa warns

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

…condemns El-Rufai for inciting attacks against workers

The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa), has warned that should the faceoff between workers, under the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Kaduna State government persist, the Organisation would be forced to initiate necessary action.
Condemning the activities of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who not only incited violent attacks against peaceful protesters, but took to his twitter handle to declare the leadership of the NLC wanted with a bounty placed on their heads, ITUC-Africa is worried that such actions were a disingenuous and dangerous way of addressing industrial dispute.
General Secretary ITUC-Africa, Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, in a signed statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, described El-Rufai’s actions as crude, uncivil and incompatible with the ethos of participatory democracy provisions, good governance, and a flagrant negation of the laid down principles for resolving industrial disputes.
He said: “To unleash hired and paid thugs on protesting workers is an invitation to further anarchy and chaos. It is repressible and reckless. The Kaduna State government’s response spells of utter bad faith and indifference.
“The ITUC-Africa finds these open and audacious incitements to violent attacks against peaceful and legitimate workers’ action as unacceptable and condemnable. We ask that the Kaduna State Governor and government refrain from further confrontational and chaos-inducing actions. We urge them to urgently and genuinely embrace genuine dialogue.
“The ITUC-Africa will continue to monitor the developments from the ongoing industrial action by the Nigerian workers and we initiate necessary action as the need demands.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ganduje approves N489.2m for 29,126 students’ SSCE registration fee

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

The Kano State g ove r n m e n t has approved the sum of N489,258,000 million as registration fee for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) for 29,126 students of the state.   The approval came in preparation for the 2020 SSCE examinations, in which the sponsored students would also sit for the […]
News

NAFDAC to trace, monitor COVID-19 vaccines, reactions

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has said the COVID-19 vaccines once available in the country, would be traced and monitored to safeguard the lives of Nigerians. Director General NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made the disclosure at the Agency’s 2019/2020 Staff Recognition Awards and Sent Forth for Retirees,’ held yesterday […]
News

Marijuana use in pregnancy may cause sleep problems in kids

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new study by researchers in the University of Colorado, Boulder, United States (US) has shown that the children of women who use marijuana while pregnant, were more likely to suffer sleep problems as much as a decade later.   The findings of the study of nearly 12,000 youths published in the journal, ‘Sleep Health’: […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica