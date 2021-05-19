NLC/Kaduna faceoff: We’ll Initiate action as needs demand, ITUC-Africa warns

…condemns El-Rufai for inciting attacks against workers

The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa), has warned that should the faceoff between workers, under the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Kaduna State government persist, the Organisation would be forced to initiate necessary action.

Condemning the activities of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who not only incited violent attacks against peaceful protesters, but took to his twitter handle to declare the leadership of the NLC wanted with a bounty placed on their heads, ITUC-Africa is worried that such actions were a disingenuous and dangerous way of addressing industrial dispute.

General Secretary ITUC-Africa, Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, in a signed statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, described El-Rufai’s actions as crude, uncivil and incompatible with the ethos of participatory democracy provisions, good governance, and a flagrant negation of the laid down principles for resolving industrial disputes.

He said: “To unleash hired and paid thugs on protesting workers is an invitation to further anarchy and chaos. It is repressible and reckless. The Kaduna State government’s response spells of utter bad faith and indifference.

“The ITUC-Africa finds these open and audacious incitements to violent attacks against peaceful and legitimate workers’ action as unacceptable and condemnable. We ask that the Kaduna State Governor and government refrain from further confrontational and chaos-inducing actions. We urge them to urgently and genuinely embrace genuine dialogue.

“The ITUC-Africa will continue to monitor the developments from the ongoing industrial action by the Nigerian workers and we initiate necessary action as the need demands.”

Like this: Like Loading...