News

‘NLC, Kaduna govt faceoff would’ve been worse’

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said the heated dispute that ensured between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Kaduna State government would have been worse without its intervention. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made this known while receiving the interim report of the 10- man Bipartite Committee it constituted to resolve the dispute between both parties, said the crisis which captured national attention, would have conflagrated and festered into other states in the North West, which were contiguous to Kaduna State.

Ngige who said critics who faulted their inability to preempt the strike spoke from a standpoint of ignorance, maintained that having a doctoral degree in any discipline does not give such an individual a standpoint to speak on labour matters, even as he recalled that there has been no love lost between the Kaduna State government and NLC since teachers were sacked in the state sometime in 2017.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Our elites still harassing us despite our performance, Buhari laments

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented that the nation’s elites have resolved not to acknowledge the efforts of his administration in repositioning the country despite the plunge in revenues but chose instead to harass him.   The President expressed this regret in his comments at a lunch with the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), […]
News

Nigerians need stable democracy –Kaigama

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has said all that Nigerians wanted is a stable democracy that is productive and sensitive to the need of the common man, and address hunger as well as other basic necessities. Kaigama, who made this during an interactive session with newsmen ahead of World Communications Day, was […]
News

Court arraigns 8 in Ekiti over alleged vandalism

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado- Ekiti on Friday arraign eight persons over alleged destruction of police station, and stealing. The defendants; Olatayo Abiodun, 25, (M) Olaoye Toyin, 23, (F) Fasoroti Ifedayo, 25, (M) Ojo Idowu, 18, (M), Adetayo Damola, 20, Owolabi Oluwaseun, 21, Ajewole Ojo, 21, and Moses Ifianyi, 20, are residents of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica