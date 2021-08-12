‘NLC, Kaduna govt faceoff would’ve been worse’

The Federal Government has said the heated dispute that ensured between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Kaduna State government would have been worse without its intervention. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made this known while receiving the interim report of the 10- man Bipartite Committee it constituted to resolve the dispute between both parties, said the crisis which captured national attention, would have conflagrated and festered into other states in the North West, which were contiguous to Kaduna State.

Ngige who said critics who faulted their inability to preempt the strike spoke from a standpoint of ignorance, maintained that having a doctoral degree in any discipline does not give such an individual a standpoint to speak on labour matters, even as he recalled that there has been no love lost between the Kaduna State government and NLC since teachers were sacked in the state sometime in 2017.

