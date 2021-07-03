News

NLC kicks against proposed plan to sell TCN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has kicked against plans by the Federal Government, through the Bureau of Public Enterprisesn (BPE), to sell off the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to an alleged “few privileged Nigerians.” President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba who in a statement on Friday in Abuja said neither Congress nor the sectoral affiliate union was officially contacted or informally consulted on the alleged plan, described the proposed sale as an attempt to further confound the problem of the people and concurrently, raise electricity tariff. According to him, selling TCN, strategic economic asset of immense national security implications was not only wrong, but a deliberate exposure of the country to an avoidable vulnerability which would provide an opportunity to others to overawe the Nigerian state, assail national cohesion and threaten the security of our people.

He said: “Unfortunately, this time around, Nigerians have had enough. The Government cannot promise improved power supply to consumers by the planned sale of TCN. This explains the under-the-table scheming as transparent privatisation cannot pass muster. “Therefore, Congress advises that if the report was planted in the newspaper and so, designed to fly a kite, the paper kite is riddled with holes, sodden, clumsy and torn in different places. In a word, this kite cannot fly. “Congress condemns with vigour the continued balkanization, stripping and stealing of Nigeria’s economic assets.

The current attempt to hand over the Transmission Company of Nigeria to a few ‘privileged’ Nigerians is self-serving, obtuse, odious, morally reprehensible and criminal. Nigerian workers and people are vehemently opposed to this plot and will resist this grand larceny. “This position flows from the ineluctable lesson of the historical incidences of allowing some private organisations of questionable intentions and antecedence to own and run strategic economic assets in our country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Taiwan insists on testing US health chief, others before visit

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and his delegation will have to be tested for the novel coronavirus before getting to Taiwan and again when they arrive, and they must wear masks, a government official said on Thursday. Azar’s will be the most senior U.S. official to visit Taiwan in four […]
News Top Stories

Appeal Court upholds Maryam Sanda’s death sentence

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division yesterday upheld the conviction and death sentence that was handed to Maryam Sanda, daughter in-law to a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Bello Haliru. The appellate court, in a unanimous judgement by a three-man panel of Justices led by Justice Stephen Adah, said it found […]
News

Glo International Calling Bundles now available on E-Top Up, Direct Recharge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Glo customers can now subscriber to its popular International Direct Dialling (IDD) bundles for international calls via E-Top Up channels and Direct Recharge.   Globacom announced the additional subscription options in a press statement issued in Lagos over the weekend.   According to the company, Glo International calling Bundles allow subscribers to enjoy high quality […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica