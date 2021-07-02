News

NLC kicks against proposed sell of TCN

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has kicked against plans by the Federal Government through the Bureau of Public Enterprises, to sell off the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to an alleged “few privileged Nigerians.”
President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said neither Congress nor the sectoral affiliate union was officially contacted or informally consulted on the alleged plan, described the proposed sale as an attempt to further confound the people and concurrently, raise electricity tariff.
According to him, selling TCN, strategic economic asset of immense national security implications was not only wrong, but a deliberate exposure of the country to an avoidable vulnerability which would provide an opportunity to others to overawe the Nigerian state, assail national cohesion and threaten the security of our people.
He said: “Unfortunately, this time around, Nigerians have had enough. The government cannot promise improved power supply to consumers by the planned sale of TCN. This explains the under-the-table scheming as transparent privatisation cannot pass muster.
“Therefore, Congress advises that if the report was planted in the newspaper and so, designed to fly a kite, the paper kite is riddled with holes, sodden, clumsy and torn in different places. In a word, this kite cannot fly.”

