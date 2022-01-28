‘NLC leadership crisis affecting workers in Anambra’

Some labour leaders have said the leadership crisis rocking the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Anambra is impacting negatively on the workers’ welfare in the state. They made the assertions while speaking separately in Awka. One of them, an exofficio members, Mr Patrick Obianyo, said that division in the congress would affect the workers’ ability to collectively bargain for their cause in the state. Obianyo called on the national body of NLC to intervene and resolve the union’s crisis in the state. “The leadership crisis in the union is really unfortunate.

It is affecting and impacting negatively on the welfare of the workers that we represent in the state. “The congress is supposed to be fighting for the full implementation of the workers’ minimum wage, non-payment of gratuity to retired teachers and local government staff, as well as, non-payment of leave allowance to civil servants. “But, due to the crisis, all these critical issues have been overlooked. We are now busy fighting among ourselves instead of fighting for our welfare,” he said.

