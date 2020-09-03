NLC , MAN kick as fuel price hits N161 per litre

Confusion rocked the downstream sub-sector of Nigeria’s oil industry yesterday, as the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol soared to as high as N161 per litre. New Telegraph had earlier, in an exclusive report, revealed the imminent hike in ex-depot price of the product, which led depot owners to embargo payment for all the products loaded on Tuesday. Confirming the report, the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMS), on Wednesday, fixed petrol ex-depot price at N151.56 per litre for the month of September. According to the statutes, the right to announce the adjustment in prices of the product is reserved for the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), but PPMC had, from August, started an-nouncing the ex-depot pricing, causing confusion in the polity.

The latest announcement, which was conveyed through an internal memo signed by D.O Abalaka and sent to all depot owners, stated that the new price was “effective September 2, 2020.” The memo with ref. number PPMC/IB/LS/020 reads: “Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform. “To this end, the price of PMS is now N151.56k per litre. This is effective 2nd September, 2020.” Most of the private depots visited yesterday sold at two different ex-depot prices within one hour.

While most of them adjusted their prices from N138.56 per litre to N151.56 per litre in the morning, they re-adjusted the price to N148 per litre before the end of transactions on Wednesday. While this was on-going, the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) ordered its members to sell the product at N161 per litre at the retail stations. Many filling stations in Lagos and Ogun states, a survey by New Telegraph showed, immediately adjusted their pumps to the new price of N160 per litre while others rationed the product to their customers.

Stations like Fowobi, Faith and Marvelous,m and Rakaab, all along Itele- Ayobo road, sold the product at N160 per litre. Others like Olawale filling station, Iswat filling station, off Lagos-Abeokuta road, shut their gates, while Enyo filling station at Oju- Oore, Ota, was dispensing the product from just two of the eight pumps/nozzle points.

In Ibadan, marketers sold the product for between N160 and N161 per litre. Fuel marketers had, according to a report by this newspaper on Wednesday, heightened expectation of a marginal increase of up to N150 per litre in price of PMS for the month of September as they began to profiteer over delay in official price advisory for the month. All the depots loading the product in Apapa, Lagos, New Telegraph gathered on Tuesday, also stopped marketers from paying N138.62 per litre for petrol loaded on the first day of the month. The ex-depot price of N138.62 per litre was in place for the month of August. Before the latest announcement of N151.56 ex-depot price, depots like MRS, Nipco, Sahara, AA Rano, Rahamaniyya and Aiteo had sent memos to all the third party marketers registered with them to stop payment forthwith.

All the major marketers like Total, 11 Plc, Forte, OVH Energy, and Conoil did not, according to the report, publicly stop payment, further checks by this newspaper showed, because they largely load the product for their service stations and the account reconciliation could easily be done in-house when the possible hike in price is later announced.

The marketers’ hike in petrol loading activities, which was noticed at the depots beginning from the morning of Saturday, August 30, was, according to findings by this newspaper, to play a fast one on government’s delay in announcing a new price for the product for September. President Muhammadu Buhari had approved a monthly review of prices of petroleum products in line with international market prices since April, following the impact of COVID-19. PPPRA had recently announced total deregulation of petrol pump price with the removal of fuel subsidy.

