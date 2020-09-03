NLC: Many workers already distressed

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) may once again shut down the economy to express its disappointment with what was described as Federal Government’s “insensitivity” in increasing the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol. Rejecting the increase in fuel pump price, NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, yesterday, said government’s insensitivity to the plight of the citizenry was increasing the rate of poverty in the country. He warned that organised labour would not sit back and watch Nigerians continue to suffer. While noting that the price of petrol had been increased about three times within the period of three months, he lambasted government for betraying the trust of Nigerians and for taking them for a ride.

His words: “In fact, Nigerians and even NLC, we are at shock. This increase is coming at a time when many Nigerians are passing through very peculiar and precarious times. “It’s like Nigerians are being taken for a ride; the increase in price of petrol is like adding salt to injury.

“The increase in price of petrol has happened now more than three times in three months. Only on Tuesday, they hiked the tariff of electricity. And to compound it, they also reduced the interest rate of savings, which affects mostly the poor and the vulnerable.

“While rejecting this with the strongest terms, I think Nigerian government is taking Nigerians for granted. “At the end of the day, Nigerians are becoming poorer and poorer, in fact, many people are already on the edge. Many workers are already on the edge. “Certainly, we cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony and we will have to call our organs and we will have to also react, but we reject it in its entirety. They have betrayed the trust of Nigerians to be protected against the economic challenge that is affecting us. “This is the height of insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians. They will only understand when we hit the streets.”

President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, noted that he would make position of Congress known at an already scheduled media parley holding today, after speaking with relevant agencies and authorities. He said: “I will get information from all quarters before I will give my comment on that.”

