NLC may hit streets over petrol price hike

…says FG has betrayed trust of Nigerians, taken them for granted

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), may once again shut down the economy to express its disappointment with what was described as Federal Government’s “insensitivity” by increasing the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

Rejecting the increase, the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who on Wednesday said government’s insensitivity to the plight of the citizenry was increasing the rate of poverty in the country, warned that organised labour would not sit back and watch Nigerians continue to suffer.

While noting that the price of petrol had been increased about three times within the period of three months, he lambasted the government for betraying the trust of Nigerians and for taking them for a ride.

In his words: “In fact Nigerians and even NLC we are in shock. This increase is coming at a time when many Nigerians are passing through very peculiar and precarious times.

“It’s like Nigerians are being taken for a ride, the increase in price of petroleum is like adding salt to injury.

“The increase in price of petroleum has happened now more than three times in three months, only yesterday they hiked the tariff of electricity. And to compound it they also reduced the interest rate of savings which effects mostly the poor and the vulnerable.

“While rejecting this with the strongest terms, I think government is taking Nigerians for granted.

“At the end of the day, Nigerians are becoming poorer and poorer, in fact many people are already on the edge. Many workers are already on the edge.

“Certainly we cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony, and we will have to call our organs and we will have to also react but we reject it in its entirety. They have betrayed the trust of Nigerians, for Nigerians to be protected against the economic challenge that is affecting us.

“This is the height of insensitive to the plight of Nigerians. They will only understand when we hit the streets.”

President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, noted that he would make the position of the Congress known at an already scheduled media parley holding Thursday, after speaking with relevant agencies and authorities.

