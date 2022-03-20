News

NLC, MWUN back down as IOCs commence engagement of dockworkers

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) have backed down on their threat to shut down maritime operations across Nigerian seaport if the International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the country if they fail to engage indigenous stevedoring companies as well as employ Nigerian dockworkers.

 

The development was disclosed by the President General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria- MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, during a press conference at the Union’s Secretariat in Lagos recently.

For the past four years, there has been a protracted battle between the IOCs and the union over the former’s allegation against Nigeria on non-compliance to stevedoring regulations.

 

Comrade Adeyanju confirmed that the IOCs have started to comply with the union’s demands but frowned at some deviant companies who have continued to decline the signing of the agreement with indigenous stevedoring companies.

Earlier on, MWUN backed by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), had threatened to totally shutdown maritime operations in Nigeria at the end of a two week ultimatum which was issued on March 1, 2022.

 

He said: “We have signed a communiqué with the IOC and OPTS, and we gave them two weeks for implementation which l think has been commenced by the IOCs.”

 

“The two weeks expired yesterday but we backdated it anticipating implementation. We are still going to reconvene another meeting, we have to know those companies that have complied and the ones that are still playing pranks, we need to know them.

 

The NPA in their wisdom have said that they can picket these non-compliant ones.” ” To me, 60-70 per cent have started complying, we are now signing contract agreements here and there”, he said.

 

To assuage a visible trepidation over envisaged futuristic failure to sustain the agreement, the PG said that the union only suspended the strike, saying it can be reviewed at any time. “Some of the companies are very funny and stubborn”, Adeyanju added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Zone presidential ticket to South, Ndume tells APC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Caleb Onwe Abuja

…says Nigeria’s unity threatened by widespread insecurity …urges S’East to remain focus, rededicated   The bid to have the Presidency ceded to Southern Nigeria in 2023, received a major boost yesterday, when a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ali Ndume, advised the ruling party to cede its 2023 presidential ticket to […]
News

SGF Commends Gov Ayade for a great response to COVID-19, promise immediate support from PTF to replace COVID-19 Laboratory vandalized by EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dr Betta Edu sterling performance commended as she takes center stage at Presidential Taskforce national Briefing on Tuesday! The Presidency again opened the year with its first Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 National Briefing on Tuesday 5th January 2021. At the briefing, the Secretary to the Government of The Federation and Chairman of the […]
News Top Stories

Oil subsidy in Nigeria is exaggerated – Falae, faults new Electoral Bill

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, has faulted the claim of the Federal Government that it was subsidizing fuel being used in the country. Also, Falae faulted the new electoral bill awaiting President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent, saying it would not solve electoral malpractices in the country. Speaking during the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica