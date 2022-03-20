NLC, MWUN back down as IOCs commence engagement of dockworkers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) have backed down on their threat to shut down maritime operations across Nigerian seaport if the International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the country if they fail to engage indigenous stevedoring companies as well as employ Nigerian dockworkers.

The development was disclosed by the President General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria- MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, during a press conference at the Union’s Secretariat in Lagos recently.

For the past four years, there has been a protracted battle between the IOCs and the union over the former’s allegation against Nigeria on non-compliance to stevedoring regulations.

Comrade Adeyanju confirmed that the IOCs have started to comply with the union’s demands but frowned at some deviant companies who have continued to decline the signing of the agreement with indigenous stevedoring companies.

Earlier on, MWUN backed by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), had threatened to totally shutdown maritime operations in Nigeria at the end of a two week ultimatum which was issued on March 1, 2022.

He said: “We have signed a communiqué with the IOC and OPTS, and we gave them two weeks for implementation which l think has been commenced by the IOCs.”

“The two weeks expired yesterday but we backdated it anticipating implementation. We are still going to reconvene another meeting, we have to know those companies that have complied and the ones that are still playing pranks, we need to know them.

The NPA in their wisdom have said that they can picket these non-compliant ones.” ” To me, 60-70 per cent have started complying, we are now signing contract agreements here and there”, he said.

To assuage a visible trepidation over envisaged futuristic failure to sustain the agreement, the PG said that the union only suspended the strike, saying it can be reviewed at any time. “Some of the companies are very funny and stubborn”, Adeyanju added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...