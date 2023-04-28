NLC orders state councils to stop award presentations

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday blew hot steam on its state council, warning them to desist from certain practices forthwith, or face disciplinary panels if found to have defaulted. This was part of resolutions reached at the end of the National Administrative Council (NAC) meeting, signed by NLC’s President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, and made available to journalists in Abuja. While frowning at state governors who have formed the habit of meddling in internal affairs of its state councils, Congress warned councils colluding with governors or indulging in endorsements and presentation of awards to put an end to such practices. It reads: “The National Administrative Council (NAC) after an exhaustive deliberation on some national issues and matters of great concerns to Nigerian workers, the NLC and the practice of Industrial relations in the Country resolves to as follows: “Strongly condemn in unmistakable terms once again the meddlesome actions of some state Governors in the internal affairs of Congress especially during the last State Delegates’ Conference of the NLC in all the States of the Federation.”