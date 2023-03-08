News

NLC Produces Two Leaders In Ebonyi

Two fractional leadership have emerged following the election held on Tuesday night in the Ebonyi State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

The Returning Officer that came from the National Secretariat of NLC, Mike Ike Ene, declared Comrade Ogugua Egwu of ASUU as the duly elected Chairman of NLC in the state, having polled a total of 246 votes, while his closest rival, Obasi Bornblessed Uchenna of NANNM, who scored 186 votes.

The third Chairmanship contestant, Emmanuel Leonard Mbam of PASAN polled 57 votes.

Others declared winners alongside Comrade Egwu, by the Returning Officer, include: From women Ex-officio, Comrade Ijeoma Basil Kalu representing SSANU, Comrade Oshibe Regina Nwibo representing PASAN were elected Ex-officio; Comrade David Elom Ndubuisi representing the NUT was elected Treasurer; Comrade Aligwe Divine Oshim and Comrade Nkwuda Okechukwu Nwode were elected internal Auditor. Comrade Emmanuel Eze Ekuma of the Medical and Health Workers Union and Comrade Ewa Stanley of NULGE was elected Vice Chairpersons.

The election was held at the NUT secretariat, Abakaliki, but midway into the declaration of the results at about past 9 pm, Comrade Obasi having read the handwriting on the wall stormed out of the venue with his group and produced his leadership of the union.

Briefing Journalists at the NUJ state secretariat, Comrade Obasi Bombless explained that they left the venue because the conduct of the election contravened the electoral guidelines set by the national leadership of the congress.

Obasi who rejected the outcome of the election said they had constituted their parallel executive until the right thing was done and announced himself as the new Chairman of NLC in the State.

Other members of the parallel executive of NLC, according to Obasi, include Anthony Oko Ewa- Vice Chairperson 1, Boniface Nwankwo-Vice Chairperson 2, Ejike Nwangwu-Treasurer, Titus Nwali -Auditor 1, Benard Otubo-Auditor 2, Esther Ebere-Exofficio 1, Veronica Osim-Exofficio 2.

