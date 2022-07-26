NLC Protest: Uneasy times for FG over varsities’ strike

PRO TEST

While government is indifferent towards the two-day solidarity protest declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), ASUU and other critical stakeholders have described it as a welcome development

As all is set for the two-day mass protest today by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other affiliate unions in solidarity for academic and non-teaching staff unions over the on-going six-month strike in the public universities, uneasy times lie ahead for the Federal Government.

The Comrade Ayuba Wabba-led NLC had last week threatened a mass protest on July 26 and 27, to challenge what the union and its affiliates described as the “onslaught by the Federal Government against the public university system in Nigeria.” While the action has since generated heightened apprehension, there are moves by the Federal Government and its various agencies, which challenged the union in order to subvert the action and ensure it did not actualise.

Owing to the prolonged six-month strike, the NLC and other Nigerians have continued to express worry about the posture of the Federal Government in resolving the protracted face-off between the Federal Government and the university-based unions that has paralysed academic, administrative and other allied activities in the universities for about 160 days.

Piqued by the development, the organised labour, particularly the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC), as well as Aviation workers, under the aegis of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) insisted that solidarity strike with ASUU had become inevitable following the government’s failure to resolve its disagreements with the university teachers.

The strike, the workers said, had done incalculable damage to the education of Nigerian children, especially those from poor homes. Similarly, the Joint Public Service Negotiations Council, the trade union side also directed workers in the country to prepare for the mass protest against what it called the Federal Government’s insensitivity to the demands of ASUU and other staff unions in the system.

JPSNC National Chairman, Benjamin Anthony and National Secretary Bomoi Ibraheem, in a statement, titled: ‘NLCASUU Mass Protest, JPSNC Mobilises Public Service Workers Nationwide,’ they lamented that the government’s attitude to ASUU’s demands “has caused serious defect and dislocation in the educational pursuit of innocent Nigerian students in public universities.”

But, worried by the effects of the protest on its image, the Federal Government through the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Police, among other agencies, have been doing everything possible to stop the action, claiming that the labour union has no power and right whatsoever to stage any protest in solidarity with the striking university staff unions.

ASUU had in February 14, 2022 embarked on an indefinite nationwide industrial action, while the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has subsequently shut the system now for 121 days.

The ongoing strike makes it the 16 different times since 1989 that the public university system would have been shut by the academic staff union, which is demanding among others, the implementation of the FG/ ASUU Renegotiated Agreement by the Federal Government for which several Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and Memorandum of Action (MoA) had since been signed by the parties.

The contending issues, according to ASUU, which expressed readiness of its members to call off the strike as soon as the government did the needful, demanded an end to the implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) in the university system and the deployment of the University Transparency Accountability Solutions (UTAS) payment platform salaries and allowances of university lecturers; payment of outstanding Earned Academic Allowances (EAA); payment and remittance of deductions from the union’s check-off dues; stoppage of the proliferation of universities and payment of university revitalisation funds to ensure proper funding of public universities.

Government’s position

However, to meet the demands of the striking unions based on the report and proposal of the Government Renegotiation Committee-led by Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said that the universities would gulp N1.12 trillion to implement.

Following the rejection of the Briggs’ Committee proposal/report, the Minister said contrary to the claim by ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke there was currently no collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the government and the union.

Thus, he insisted that an extra N560 billion may be needed by the Federal Government to meet university teachers’ demand for increased annual pay.

Ngige said: “It explained that based on the recommendation, the Federal Government would incur an additional N560 billion as salaries alone, on top of the present N412 billion, less all other allowances such as earned academic allowances and fringe benefits, teaching allowance, field trip responsibility and postgraduate supervision allowances, and hazard allowances which were to gulp another N170 billion.

“In all, the sum of N1.12 trillion will be needed to pay the salaries and allowances of university lecturers and other staff in the university system. At present, the wage bill of the university staff and their colleagues in teaching health systems gulp nearly 50 per cent of the total federal government staff personnel cost/wages.” Hence, the government appealed to the labour union to shelve the strike in order to allow for further negotiation with the unions.

Stakeholders’ position

Meanwhile, critical stakeholders and Nigerians have hailed the NLC over the planned protest, describing it as a right step in the right direction, as it would bring the government to its senses to address the lingering issue and allow the students to return to school without further delay.

Therefore, appraising the impact the protest by the organised labour union would have particularly on the government, and the claim that the union has no power to stage any protest in support of university staff unions, a don at the Lagos State University, Prof. Gbadebo Odewumi, however, said no one can stop NLC from protesting.

“The government and its agencies are merely pulling the wool over Nigerians’ eyes that the union cannot protest,” he insisted, saying NLC has the legitimate right to hold solidarity protests for ASUU and other unions for the sake of the future of our children and the sliding fortunes of the nation’s university education.

The former Dean of School of Transport and Logistics, wondered that if government that budgeted N6 trillion for oil subsidy had genuinely shown concern for university development which he noted would require only N2 trillion to fix the rot, the ongoing strike would not have degenerated to this level, and ASUU problem would not have caused the system this monumental losses.

“The total revenue the government budgeted for oil subsidy is N6 trillion, and what ASUU is demanding for university is less than N2 trillion.

This is two third of the subsidy being wasted on nothing, but which ends in some private pockets,” Odewumi stated, adding that the aim of the NLC’s protest is to draw the nation’s attention to the lingering problem and put pressure on the government and its

negotiators to wake up from their deep slumber of over five months. Without a strong voice from a powerful agent such as NLC in which ASUU and other unions are members, the government, which to him, is already distracted by 2023 elections and politics, might probably not do anything tangible to resolve the crisis. He, however, lamented that the crisis in Nigerian public universities has reached a point that we should all be part of the solutions and not to sit by the side to complain, and pointed out that the level in which the issue is presently, is that of genuine negotiation by the government on the adoption of UTAS, and on how to pay what ASUU is demanding for the revitalisation of the university system so as to get the children back in school. Despite acknowledging that the country is in a deep financial crisis, he insisted that the Federal Government has to choose between oil subsidy and proper funding of the university system for students to return to school, saying it is high time the government sacrificed for Nigeria children and university education. Also, on the controversial trailing the implementation of IPPIS, Odewumi, who regretted that the government was not ready to promote and encourage local capacity, especially with its handling of the UTAS development by ASUU, he noted that IPPIS is being deployed to arm-twist the university system.

He stated: “With IPPIS, no sabbatical can take place in our universities, and neither a lecturer nor researcher can come to our universities as adjunct lecturer or on sabbatical. “We all see the mess in the implementation of IPPIS through which civil servants are stealing money. We cannot continue this way.

Nigerians should be crying for the state of the universities and future of our children. The prolonged strike has shown that this governmentisnotintellectually conscious. “The students lost a whole calendar year in 2020, and this year, another six months have been wasted and lost. We can’t continue this way.”

On his part, a Professor of African Literature and Poetry at the University of Ibadan, Ademola Dasylva, described the NLC’s solidarity protest as a welcome development that should have come much earlier for a greater effect.

While berating the government for allowing the strike to linger this long, he noted: “It probably would have prevented the current crisis from lingering and unresolved. It probably would have forced the President to call to order some his ministers parading as clowns and interlopers in government.

The protest is a welcome development in the sense that ASUU that is advocating a better and well-funded university system for Nigerians, among other things, is a critical subsetof theNLC, andthatallmembers of NLC and ASUU are parents of the unfortunate students, who suffer double jeopardies for having to live or cope with the palpable deficiency of grossly underfunded public universities, and are right now, roaming the streets for almost six months.”

Dasylva, who expressed concern over the reliability of NLC, however, said that the present NLC is not like the era of Goodluck or Hassan Sunmonu or the former Comrade Adams Oshiomole that had teeth and could bite. “But now, how are we sure this solidarity protest won’t be used by some characters to live off the misfortune of the current victims of ASUU/FG imbroglio?

Again, my worry is informed by the way most of NLC strikes had been and often ended up in the past like a levitating entity, incapable of sustaining a struggle, allegedly compromised and with no logical reason for the way and manner some of its past actions had fizzled out.”

In spite the above scenario, the don expressed optimism that “if, however, the NLC solidarity protest is deemed to be clean and well organised it would add a deadly bite to ASUU’s teeth, and possibly capable of waking up an apparently unresponsive, insensitive, deaf and dumb Federal Government to its responsibility of resolving the lingering contentious issues affecting our public universities, once and for all.”

Consequently, the Vice- President of SSANU (South-West), Abdulsobor Salaam, who spoke with New Telegraph on the impact of theNLC’sprotest, whichremains to be seen, however, said that if the government was responsive, the protest by the labour union was meant to pass a message of discontent with the state of affairs in the education sector, especially in the universities. The union leader, who pointed out that NLC is the umbrella body for SSANU, NASU and other trade unions in the university system and being affiliates of the NLC that are paying dues, it behoves on the NLC to play this critical role.

Against the government’s claim that the protest is unlawful, SSANU insisted that NLC has strong locus to call out its affiliates in solidarity with the university-based unions, and “this is what it has done in the spirit of an injury to one, is an injury to all.”

On the protest, Salaam stressed that “let us hope that the import of the message being passed to the government by the NLC is deep enough for them to understand, and appreciate, saying today makes it the 121st day that NASU and SSANU have been on strike.

The senior workers’ union, which chided the government for the prolonged strike in the university system, also lamented that of the eight demands by SSANU that resulted in the strike, none had been conclusively resolved. According to Salaam, the only two that appeared close to be net are the payment of arrears of national minimum wage, which has not been paid to many members of the union in the Universities of Agriculture.

“The other issue is the Visitation Panel reports, which we had expected that by now the White Paper should have been released,” he said. On the renegotiation with the Nimi Briggs Renegotiation Committee, he said that the report has shown an underbelly of deceit, breach of collective bargaining processes and betrayal of trust.

According to SSANU, though its leadership had not discussed the financial issues with respect to the renegotiation because they told the union that they were still awaiting feedback from relevant government agencies, the Committee went ahead to allocate a salary increase with us without any discussion whatsoever.

“They submitted a report to the Federal Government for a 10 per cent increase without any form of negotiations with our union. Based on the above, we are still a far cry from sincere resolution of the industrial crisis and as such, the role being played by the NLC is indeed of benefit to the system.

It is hoped that the government would realise this and go ahead to resolve all the contending issues without delay,” Salaam further explained. To the Zonal ASUU Coordinator, ASUU-Lagos Zone, Dr. Adelaja Odukoya, the NLC’s protests “is a right step in the right direction.” While stating that the solidarity protest is long overdue, he, however, noted that all the union’s in the education sector are affiliates of the NLC.

“In fact, we should agree that members of NLC and TUC are also parents, whose children have been at home for the past five months because of government’s irresponsibility and nonchalant attitude towards proper funding of public university education in Nigeria, which is the bone of contention of this ongoing struggle by ASUU,” Odukoya stressed.

The Education Rights Campaign (ERC), however, commended the NLC for embarking on the two-day national protest over the lingering ASUU strike, saying it is long overdue and a step in the right direction. But, the group warned against suspension of protest without achieving its aims, and urged students and pro-masses organisations to mobilise and join the mass protest.

Based on the attitude of the Federal Government towards the resolution of the logjam, the group asked Nigerian students, parents, education stakeholders and the workers to embark on protest independently for the reopening of universities and to make the Federal Government yield to the demands of the public university unions.

In a statement signed by the group’s Deputy National Coordinator, Ogunjinmi Isaac, and the National Mobilisation Officer, Adaramoye Michael Lenin, ERC called for a summit on the ASUU strike and the deteriorating state of public education. This is as it explained that such a summit is to be constituted by promasses organisations, including the trade unions, students’ unions and professional bodies like the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), among others, to deliberate on the way forward and to map out line of actions beyond the planned protest by NLC.

