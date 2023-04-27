NLC Reads Riot Act To State Councils, Stops Award Presentations

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday blew hot steam on its state councils, warning them to desist from certain practices forthwith or face disciplinary panels if found to have defaulted.

This was part of resolutions reached at the end of the National Administrative Council (NAC) meeting, signed by NLC’s President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

While frowning at state Governors who have formed the habit of meddling in the internal affairs of its state councils, Congress warned councils colluding with governors or indulging in endorsements and presentation of awards to put an end to such practices.

The statement reads: “The National Administrative Council (NAC) after an exhaustive deliberation on some national issues and matters of great concern to Nigerian workers, the NLC and the practice of Industrial relations in the Country resolves to as follows:

“Strongly condemn in unmistakable terms once again the meddlesome actions of some state Governors in the internal affairs of Congress, especially during the last State Delegates’ Conference of the NLC in all the States of the Federation.

“Warn all the State Councils of the Congress currently granting phoney endorsements and awards to Politicians and individuals to desist forthwith to avoid disciplinary actions

“Take immediate disciplinary action against all officers who are currently working with some state Governors to flagrantly defy the orders of the National Administrative Council (NAC) and the Central Working Committee (CWC) as it concerns the outcome of the State Delegates Conference

“Warn all state Council officers of the Congress who are in the habit of colluding with Governors to cover their various atrocities against workers in their states to stop immediately or face severe sanctions. It is either they chose to serve workers and remain in office or become conduits for fleecing workers and leave. The Choice is clear and it’s theirs.

“Direct all aggrieved parties in the last State Delegates Conference to avail themselves of the statutory Conference Appeal Committee in place at the headquarters for the purposes of redress where necessary.”

Congress commended the federal government’s move to increase civil servants’ salary in the country saying, “This we are sure is in recognition of the extent to which its policies of last two years have caused hyperinflation in the country and deeply eroded the real wages of Nigerian Workers.”

The NLC further disclosed it has begun a “constructive and selective engagement with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, over its various interference in the internal affairs of the NLC contrary to the rules of our engagement as Social partners until satisfactory remedial steps are taken.

“Demand a clean copy of the tripartite reviewed Laws Governing Labour administration in the country from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to verify its consistency with what was agreed.”