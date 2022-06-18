News

NLC rejects Ganduje move to borrow N10bn for CCTV cameras

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano State chapter, has rejected moves by the state government to borrow N10 billion for the purpose of installing CCTV cameras at the five state Emirate Councils headquarters. The State Chairman of the Congress, Kabiru Ado Minjibir, said in a statement that the attention of congress has been drawn to the recent approval granted to the Kano State government by the State House of Assembly to secure a loan of N10 billion to provide CCTV Cameras for the purpose of improving security in the state.

He said while the Congress is not in any way against improving the security of lives and properties of its citizens which is one of the sole responsibilities of the government, “we are of the opinion that in the face of over 27bn outstanding retirees’ benefits, such a step amounts to robbing Peter to pay Paul. “The congress acknowledges the giant strides by the government in providing security to the citizens, we wish to argue that providing CCTV in the name of improving security is curative, while payment of gratuity and other retirees’ benefits is preventive, taking into consideration the multiplier effects.”

 

Our Reporters

